Post Office Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Apply, Earn Upto 63200

Department of Posts, Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Delhi has published a notice for recruitment of 10th Passed Candidates. Check Vacancy Details, Important Date, Salary, Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

Post Office Recruitment 2022 Notification: Department of Posts, Office of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Service, Delhi is hiring candidates for the post of Staff Car Driver, (Ordinary grade), General Central Service, Grade C Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. 10th passed can apply offline for Delhi Post Office Recruitment 2022 latest by 15 March 2022.

Those who would be selected for the Driver shall be paid Rs.19,900/- to Rs. 63,200. Applicants can check details related to age limit, eligibility qualification, experience, application format, and other terms & conditions on the website indiapost.gov.in.

Post Office Driver Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 15 March 2022

Post Office Driver Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) General Central Service Gr.C Non- Gazetted, Non-Ministerial - 29

UR - 15

SC - 3

OBC - 8

EWS - 3

Post Office Driver Salary

Rs.19,900/- to Rs. 63,200/- (Level-2 in the pay matrix as per 7" CPC).

Eligibility Criteria for Post Office Driver Posts

Educational and Other Qualifications:

Candidates should have a valid driving license for light and heavy Motors vehicles.

Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle)

Experience in driving light and heavy Motor vehicles for at least three years.

Candidate should be 10th class passed from a recognized Board or Institute.

Period of Probation

2 years

Selection Process for Post Office Driver Posts

Selection of Driver shall be made on the basis of the test as prescribed by Department to assess their competency to drive light and heavy motor vehicles including knowledge of Motor Mechanisms and ability to remove minor defects in the vehicle.

The date and venue of the tests will be intimated separately to the eligible candidates. No intimation will be sent in respect of other applicants who are not eligible.

How to Apply for Post Office Driver Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in appropriate size of thick paper envelope clearly inscribing on the cover as "Application for the post of Staff Car Driver (Direct Recruitment) at MMS Delhi " through Speed Post/Register Post only and addressed to "The Senior Manager , Mail Motor Service, C-121,Naraina Industrial Area phase-I, Naraina, New Delhi -110028”