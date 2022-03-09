Telangana Government Recruitment 2022 Notification: 91142 Vacancies To be Filled

The Government of Telangana has decided to fill up 91142 vacancies under various departments. Check Details Below.

Telangana Government Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Government of Telangana has decided to fill up 91142 vacancies under various departments. On Wednesday, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao said, that, the State government will fill up 80,039 posts immediately. In addition, the government shall regularise services of 11,103 contract workers who are already working. The notification for the same shall be published shortly.

According to him, 95% of reservations will be for local candidates and 5% are for open quota in any other district, zone or multi-zone. He added the maximum age limit for these jobs in all the departments except the police would be relaxed by 10 years due to the delay in taking up the recruitment process. With this, the upper age limit will be 44 years for O.C, 49 years for SC, ST, BC, 54 years for Physically handicapped, and 47 years for Ex-Servicemen.

The chief minister also explained that till now 1,33,942 vacancies have been already filled up by the TRS government in the last few years and the remaining 22,312 posts are under the recruitment process.

The state government will incur around Rs 7,300 crore expenditure per annum. The same will be spent on the salaries and other expenses for completing the recruitment process.