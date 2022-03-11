RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2300+ Posts @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Steps, Application Link, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below here

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Forester and Forest Guard. All those who are holding qualifications in the concerned subject can submit their applications for Forester & Forest Guard from 14 March to 29 March 2022. The link to the RSMSSB Forester & Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Form is given below.

This drive is being done to recruit 2399 vacancies of Forester & Forest Guard out of which 99 vacancies are for Forester and 2300 are for Foreset Guard. Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 14 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 29 March 2022

Exam Date: October 2022

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 2300 Posts

Forester - 99 Posts

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Forest Guard - The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and should have working Knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Forester -The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and should have a working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Forest Guard - Between 18 to 24 years

Forester - Between 18 to 40 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, PET/PST, Interview, Medical Exam, and Documentation.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Salary

Forest Guard - 7th CPC the PayScale Pay-Matrix Level- 08

Forester - 7th CPC the PayScale Pay-Matrix Level- 04.

How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 14 to 29 March 2022. After submission of online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Online Application Link - to active on 14 March

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee