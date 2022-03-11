JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2300+ Posts @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on its official website @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Steps, Application Link, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below here

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 16:04 IST
Modified On: Mar 11, 2022 17:07 IST
Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment 2022
Rajasthan Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of Forester and Forest Guard. All those who are holding qualifications in the concerned subject can submit their applications for Forester & Forest Guard from 14 March to 29 March 2022. The link to the RSMSSB Forester & Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Form is given below. 

This drive is being done to recruit 2399 vacancies of Forester & Forest Guard out of which 99 vacancies are for Forester and 2300 are for Foreset Guard. Candidates can check this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 14 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 29 March 2022
  • Exam Date: October 2022

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Forest Guard - 2300 Posts
  • Forester - 99 Posts

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Forest Guard - The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board and should have working Knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.
  • Forester -The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and should have a working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Forest Guard - Between 18 to 24 years
  • Forester -  Between 18 to 40 years

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. 

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, PET/PST, Interview, Medical Exam, and Documentation.

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Forest Guard -  7th CPC the PayScale Pay-Matrix Level- 08
  • Forester - 7th CPC the PayScale Pay-Matrix Level- 04.

How to apply for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 14 to 29 March 2022. After submission of online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Online Application Link - to active on 14 March

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General Category, EWS & OBC Category/ Extremely Backward Category of Creamy Layer - Rs. 400/-
  • OBC Category/ Extremely Backward Category of Rajasthan’s Non-Creamy Layer – Rs. 350/-
  • All Special Qualifications & SC/ST Candidates of Rajasthan – Rs. 250/-
  • Those Candidates Whose Family Annual Income is less than 2.50 Lakhs – Rs. 250/-

 

FAQ

When will RSMSSB Forest Guard be conducted?

It is expected to be conducted in the month of October 2022.

How to Download RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Application Form?

The candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode only at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. No other mode of application will be considered.

What is Eligibility Criteria of RSMSSB Forest Guard Exam?

The candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board for applying to the post of Forest Guard while for Forester Post, one must be 12th passed and should have working Knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture for applying to the both posts.

How to Apply RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 14 to 29 March 2022 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Take Free Online RSMSSB STENOGRAPHER 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationRSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2300+ Posts @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Notification Here
Notification Date11 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission29 Mar, 2022
CityJaipur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Organization RSMSSB
Education Qual Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.