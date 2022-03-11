SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Salary Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification soon on its website. Candidates who wish to appear in the SSC MTS Exam will be able to register themselves soon on ssc.nic.in. Check SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Exam Date, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Qualification, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, and other details here.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021-22 soon on its website. All those preparing and waiting for SSC MTS Exam 2022 will be able to soon submit their applications through online mode on ssc.nic.in.

This golden opportunity is for 10th pass candidates. According to the SSC Official Calendar, The commission will release SSC MTS Non-Technical Recruitment 2022 Notification on 22 March 2022. The online applications for the same will be started from 22nd March 2022 and end on 30th April 2022. Candidates are advised to stay tune to the official website for the latest updates. The commission will release any update on official website only.

Previously, the commission had released the notification for 7099 vacancies in year 2019. Now, it is expecting that the commission will release the notification to fulfill around 8000 vacancies across India for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission). All interested candidates are advised to bookmark this notification for future reference. We have provided all the information like educational qualification, important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Date of publication of notification: 22 March 2022

Commencement of submission of online application: 22 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 April 2022

Last date for making online fee payment: to be announced

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): to be announced

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): to be announced

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

MTS - to be announced

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various user Departments are:

18-25 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2003).

18-27 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003).

Code No. Category Age-relaxation permissible beyond the upper age limit 01 SC/ ST 5 years 02 OBC 3 years 03 PwD (Unreserved) 10 years 04 PwD (OBC) 13 years 05 PwD (SC/ ST) 15 years 06 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application. 08 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof. 03 years 09 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 08 years 10 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. Up to 40 years of age. 11 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. (SC/ ST) Up to 45 years of age. 12 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. Up to 35 years of age. 13 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST). Up to 40 years of age.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination(Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

Paper 1

Subject Number of Questions/Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all parts) General English 25/ 25 90 Minutes General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/ 25 Numerical Aptitude 25/ 25 General Awareness 25/ 25

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part II, III & IV. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Paper-II (Descriptive):

Subject Maximum Marks Time Duration Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. 50 30 minutes

Document Verification:

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as mentioned below.

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.

Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in government/ Government undertakings.

A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc

Any other document specified in the Admission Certificate for DV.

Download SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification - to active soon

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Online Application form - to active soon

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Salary: Pay Band-1 ₹ 5200- 20200/-) + Grade Pay ₹ 1800/-

How to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on ssc.nic.in followed by the easy steps given below.