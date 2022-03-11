SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification to release soon on ssc.nic.in, Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Salary Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification soon on its website. Candidates who wish to appear in the SSC MTS Exam will be able to register themselves soon on ssc.nic.in. Check SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Exam Date, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Important Dates, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Qualification, SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 12:44 IST
Modified On: Mar 11, 2022 14:22 IST
SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021-22 soon on its website. All those preparing and waiting for SSC MTS Exam 2022 will be able to soon submit their applications through online mode on ssc.nic.in. 

This golden opportunity is for 10th pass candidates. According to the SSC Official Calendar, The commission will release SSC MTS Non-Technical Recruitment 2022 Notification on 22 March 2022. The online applications for the same will be started from 22nd March 2022 and end on 30th April 2022. Candidates are advised to stay tune to the official website for the latest updates. The commission will release any update on official website only. 

Previously, the commission had released the notification for 7099 vacancies in year 2019. Now, it is expecting that the commission will release the notification to fulfill around 8000 vacancies across India for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission). All interested candidates are advised to bookmark this notification for future reference. We have provided all the information like educational qualification, important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details. 

Important Dates:

  • Date of publication of notification: 22 March 2022
  • Commencement of submission of online application: 22 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 April 2022
  • Last date for making online fee payment: to be announced
  • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): to be announced
  • Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): to be announced

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

MTS - to be announced

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various user Departments are:

  • 18-25 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before02-01-1996 and not later than 01-01-2003).
  • 18-27 years as on cut-off date (i.e. candidates born not before02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003).

Code No.

Category

Age-relaxation  permissible                               beyond  the upper age limit

01

SC/ ST

5 years

02

OBC

3 years

03

PwD (Unreserved)

10 years

04

PwD (OBC)

13 years

05

PwD (SC/ ST)

15 years

06

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

03 years after deduction of the military  service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of  online application.

08

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof.

03 years

09

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

08 years

10

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular                   and    continuous     service    as    on closing        date      for      receipt       of      online applications.

Up to 40 years of age.

11

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular                   and    continuous     service    as    on closing        date      for      receipt       of      online applications. (SC/ ST)

Up to 45 years of age.

12

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried.

Up to 35 years of age.

13

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ ST).

Up to 40 years of age.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination(Paper-I) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). 

Paper 1

Subject

Number of Questions/Maximum Marks

Time Duration (For all parts)

General English

25/ 25

90 Minutes

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/ 25

Numerical Aptitude

25/ 25

General Awareness

25/ 25

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part II, III & IV. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Paper-II (Descriptive):

Subject

Maximum Marks

Time Duration

Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

50

30 minutes

 
Document Verification:

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as mentioned below.

  • Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate.
  • Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification.
  • Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.
  • Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.
  • Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
  • No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in government/ Government undertakings.
  • A candidate who claims change in name after matriculation on marriage or remarriage or divorce, etc
  • Any other document specified in the Admission Certificate for DV.

Download SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification - to active soon

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Online Application form - to active soon

SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Salary: Pay Band-1 ₹ 5200- 20200/-) + Grade Pay ₹ 1800/-

How to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on ssc.nic.in followed by the easy steps given below.

  1. Visit the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.
  2. Click on the Apply Online link available on the homepage.
  3. Fill up the details along with the photograph and signature.
  4. Preview and Submit an application form.
  5. Candidates are advised to Download SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 Application Form after submitting the soft copy for future reference.

 

FAQ

How to apply for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on ssc.nic.in followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

What is the qualification required for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

What is the last date of online application for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

30 April 2022.

What is the starting date of online application for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022?

22 March 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSC MTS 2022 Exam?

The vacancy details will be intimated in due course of time.

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
