RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 (OUT) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online from 19 March onwards

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB). Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Livestock Assistant (Pashudhan Sahayak). Candidates holding the requisite qualification will be able to submit applications for RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 from 19 March 2022 onwards. The last date for submission of online application is 17 April 2022.

This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th qualification with Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Horticulture Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Biology. A total of 1136 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 981 vacancies for Non-TSP areas and 155 Vacancies are for the TSP area. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 19 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 17 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application fee: 17 April 2022

Exam Date: 4 June 2022

Admit Card Release Date: 10 days before the exam

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total no. of vacancies - 1136 Posts

Non TSP - 981 Posts

TSP - 155 Posts

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the qualification of Senior Secondary with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan or its equivalent and one year/two years training of Livestock Assistant from an institution recognized by the government of Rajasthan. Candidates working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani Dialects.

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years. There will be age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

How to apply for RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 19 March to 17 April 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Make your SSO ID. Click on 'Apply Online'. Enter your registration details and submit the application form along with the fee. Review the application and submit it. Download RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Online Application and save it for future reference.

Apply Online - to active soon

Download RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

RSMSSB Live Stock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Application Fee