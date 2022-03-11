PNB Peon Recruitment 2022: 12 Pass Apply Now! Download Notification @pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hiring for PEON Posts. Check Vacancy, Important Date, Last Date of Application, Qualification and Other Details

PNB Peon Recruitment 2022 Notifications has been published by Punjab National Bank (PNB) on its website for various locations including Purba, Bardhman and Champaran on www.pnbindia.in. Candidates can download PNB Application Form 2022 from the official website or through the link below. They are required to fill out the form and send the PNB Peon Application or before the last date.

Candidates seeking to apply for PNB Peon Jobs 2022 should be 12th passed and the age of the candidates should be minimum of 18 years and not more than 24 years

Important Dates

Last Date of Application on Purba,Bardhman - 28 March 2022

Last Date of Application for Champaran - 21 March 2022

PNB Peon Vacancy Details

Purba Bardhman - 8 Posts

Birbhum - 7 Posts

East Champran - 5 Posts

West Champran - 2 Posts

Gopalganj - 3 Posts

Ciwan - 10

Sitamani - 1

Eligibility Criteria for PNB Peon Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th passed or its equivalent with basic reading/writing knowledge in English. This is both minimum and maximum qualification. Graduate candidates are not eligible.

PNB Peon Salary:

Rs. 14500 to Rs. 28145/-

PNB Peon Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

How to Apply for PNB Peon Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested can apply offline and send the application to “Dy. Circle Head- Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2 nd Floor, Sree Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan - 713103 latest by 28 March 2022.