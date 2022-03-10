Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 March 2022: More than 500 Vacancies to be recruited for JE, Assistant, Steno & Other Posts

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 March 2022 here. Also check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 10 March 2022 includes various vacancies in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Karnataka High Court (KHC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). Interested Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience in the concerned subject can submit applications before the last date of application.

Today, more than 500 vacancies have been notified in the above-mentioned organizations. The article includes information about the latest job vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, selection criteria, and other details. All Job seekers are advised to go through the hyperlinks before applying to any post.

Today, the major job of the day is from Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Class 2 (Group B) of Odisha Veterinary Science under the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register themselves along with the exam fee online mode only at opsc.gov.in from 15 March 2022 to 30 March 2022. However, the last date for submission of the online application is 8 April 2022 till 11.59 PM. A total of 351 vacancies will be recruited through this drive.

For Reference: OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on opsc.gov.in, Apply Online for 351 Vacancies

On the other hand, Karnataka High Court (KHC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 54 Posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have passed SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent are eligible to apply. High Court Steno Application Link is available till 07 April 2022.

For Reference: Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has issued a notice regarding appointing persons for various profiles such as Assistant General Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Engineer, Junior Supervisor Junior Engineer, and Assistant (IT). Online applications are invited from eligible and interested persons on mmrcl.com. The last date for submitting an application is 15 April 2022

For Reference: MMRCL Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022 for JE, Assistant, Jr. Supervisor and Other Posts

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has extended the application link date for registration to the post of Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT). Those whose who have not submitted the HAL MT Application, yet, can now apply by 12 March 2022 at hal-india.co.in while Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has extended the last date for submission of the online application process for the MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022 till 14 March 2022.

For Reference: MPSC LDO Recruitment 2022 for 212 Livestock Development Officer at mpsc.gov.in, Apply Online Till March 14

HAL Recruitment 2022: Application Last Date Extended for 85 Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT) @hal-india.co.in