OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on opsc.gov.in, Apply Online for 351 Vacancies

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on opsc.gov.in for 351 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Class 2 (Group B) of Odisha Veterinary Science under the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department. Interested and eligible candidates will be submitting their applications online mode only at opsc.gov.in from 15 March 2022. The link for registration and payment will be available till 30 March 2022. However, the last date for submission of the online application is 8 April 2022 till 11.59 PM.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 March 2022

Last date for registration and payment: 30 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 8 April 2022

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Class 2 (Group B) - 351 Posts

Post-Wise Segregation

Unreserved - 96 Posts

SEBC - 37 Posts

SC - 62 Posts

ST - 156 Posts

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equivalent from a recognized University in India.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 32 years.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam and viva voce test.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject Sitting Duration No. of Questions Total Marks Type of Questions Veterinary Science (Paper 1) 1st 2.30 hours 200 400 Objective, General, Awareness & Specific Subject. Animal Science (Paper 2) 2nd 2.30 hours 200 400 do

How to apply for OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at opsc.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode would not accept and summarily rejected. The last date for submitting the online application is 8 April 2022.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2022 Exam Fee