HAL Recruitment 2022 for 85 Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT) Posts, Details Here

HAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will soon upload the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers/ Professionals for the post of Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT). A total of 85 vacancies shall be filled under various Divisions / Research & Design Centres/ Offices of HAL situated across the country.
As per media reports, online applications shall be invited from 09 February 2022. Graduate Engineers can apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2022 on or before 02 March 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 09 February 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 02 March 2022
HAL MT Vacancy Details
- Aeronautical, Mechanical, Electronics - 38
- MT (Tech) Computer Science, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Production - 22
- MT (IMM) Mechanical, Electrical, Production -5
- MT Civil, HR, Legal, Finance - 5 in each Discipline
Eligibility Criteria for HAL MT Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.E/B.Tech in relevant field
How to Apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 February to 02 March 2022