HAL Recruitment 2022 for 85 Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT) Posts, Details Here

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is hiring for 85 Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT) Posts. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Eligibility and Other Details.

HAL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will soon upload the notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers/ Professionals for the post of Management Trainees (MT) / Design Trainees (DT). A total of 85 vacancies shall be filled under various Divisions / Research & Design Centres/ Offices of HAL situated across the country.

As per media reports, online applications shall be invited from 09 February 2022. Graduate Engineers can apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2022 on or before 02 March 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 09 February 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 02 March 2022

HAL MT Vacancy Details

Aeronautical, Mechanical, Electronics - 38

MT (Tech) Computer Science, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Production - 22

MT (IMM) Mechanical, Electrical, Production -5

MT Civil, HR, Legal, Finance - 5 in each Discipline

Eligibility Criteria for HAL MT Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in relevant field

How to Apply for HAL MT Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 09 February to 02 March 2022