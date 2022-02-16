MPSC LDO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 212 Livestock Development Officer Posts Begins at mpsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online application for the 212 LDO Posts on its official website. Check MPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the292 Livestock Development Officer Posts on its official website. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 07 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022 candidates should have certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. Candidates willing to apply for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022 can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022:

Advt. Nos. 012/2022

Important Dates for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 March 2022.

Vacancy Details for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022:

Livestock Development Officer-212

Eligibility Criteria for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Degree in veterinary medicine or veterinary science and animal husbandry.

Check the notification link for details of the educational quadruplication of the posts.

How to Apply for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022: In a bid to apply for MPSC Livestock Development Officer Recruitment 2022, candidates should have follow these steps.