Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400

Karnataka High Court (KHC) is hiring 54 Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Check Details Below.

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka High Court (KHC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 54 Posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.High Court Steno Application Link is available till 07 April 2022.

Applicants will be called for the Shorthand and Typing Test followed by an interview round. Those who clear both the tests shall be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 44,900/- to 1,42,400.

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Notification Download

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Online Application Link

Important Date

Last date for submission of application - 07 April 2022

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Vacancy Details

Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer)– 54 Posts

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Salary:

Rs.44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka High Court Stenographer Post

Educational and Other Qualifications:

SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board.Should have passed Senior Grade Typewriting Examination in English and Kannada with knowledge of operation of Computers Senior Grade Examination in English Shorthand. OR Proficiency Grade Examination in English Shorthand; Senior Grade Examination in Typewriting in English conducted by the Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or equivalent qualification. IV.Must have Knowledge of operation of Computers

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Age Limit:

General - 18 to 35 years

Category II-A or II-B or Category III-A or III–B of Other Backward Classes - 18 to 38 years

SC, ST, Category-I of Other Backward Classes. - 18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Karnataka High Court Stenographer Post

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Typing Test - 100 Marks Interview - 20 marks.

Application Fee:

General Merit and OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 250/-