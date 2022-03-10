Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka High Court (KHC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 54 Posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.High Court Steno Application Link is available till 07 April 2022.
Applicants will be called for the Shorthand and Typing Test followed by an interview round. Those who clear both the tests shall be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 44,900/- to 1,42,400.
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Notification Download
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Online Application Link
Important Date
Last date for submission of application - 07 April 2022
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Vacancy Details
Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer)– 54 Posts
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Salary:
Rs.44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-
Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka High Court Stenographer Post
Educational and Other Qualifications:
- SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board.Should have passed Senior Grade Typewriting Examination in English and Kannada with knowledge of operation of Computers
- Senior Grade Examination in English Shorthand. OR Proficiency Grade Examination in English Shorthand;
- Senior Grade Examination in Typewriting in English conducted by the Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or equivalent qualification. IV.Must have Knowledge of operation of Computers
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Age Limit:
- General - 18 to 35 years
- Category II-A or II-B or Category III-A or III–B of Other Backward Classes - 18 to 38 years
- SC, ST, Category-I of Other Backward Classes. - 18 to 40 years
Selection Process for Karnataka High Court Stenographer Post
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Typing Test - 100 Marks
- Interview - 20 marks.
Application Fee:
General Merit and OBC - Rs. 500/-
SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 250/-