JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400

Karnataka High Court (KHC) is hiring 54 Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Check Details Below.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 14:56 IST
Modified On: Mar 10, 2022 17:08 IST
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022
Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022 Notification: Karnataka High Court (KHC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 54 Posts of Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer) at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.High Court Steno Application Link is available till 07 April 2022.

Applicants will be called for the Shorthand and Typing Test followed by an interview round. Those who clear both the tests shall be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 44,900/- to  1,42,400.

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Notification Download

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Online Application Link

Important Date

Last date for submission of application - 07 April 2022

Karnataka High Court Stenographer  Vacancy Details

Assistant Court Secretary (Stenographer)– 54 Posts

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Salary:

Rs.44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka High Court Stenographer Post

Educational and Other Qualifications:

  1. SSLC Examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or its equivalent examination. OR Diploma in Commercial Practice / Secretarial Practice in English or any other examination recognized as equivalent examination to them by Universities or Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or Technical Board.Should have passed Senior Grade Typewriting Examination in English and Kannada with knowledge of operation of Computers
  2. Senior Grade Examination in English Shorthand. OR Proficiency Grade Examination in English Shorthand;
  3. Senior Grade Examination in Typewriting in English conducted by the Department of Public Instruction of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or equivalent qualification. IV.Must have Knowledge of operation of Computers

Karnataka High Court Stenographer Age Limit:

  • General - 18 to 35  years
  • Category II-A or II-B or Category III-A or III–B of Other Backward Classes - 18 to 38 years
  • SC, ST, Category-I of Other Backward Classes. - 18 to 40 years

Selection Process for Karnataka High Court Stenographer  Post

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Typing Test - 100 Marks
  2. Interview - 20 marks.

Application Fee:

General Merit and OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 250/-

 

 

FAQ

What is Karnataka High Court Steno Age Limit ?

18 to 35  years

What is KHC Steno Salary ?

Rs.44,900/- to Rs. 1,42,400/-

What is Karnataka High Court Assistant Court Secretary Application Last Date ?

07 April 2022

How to Apply for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2022 ?

You can apply through online link on https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.php
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationKarnataka High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1,42,400
Notification Date7 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission7 Apr, 2022
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.