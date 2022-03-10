MMRCL Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022 for AGM, JE, Assistant, Jr. Supervisor and Other Posts, Apply @mmrcl.com

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is hiring JE, Assistant, Assistant General Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Engineer, Junior Supervisor. Check Online Application, Notification, Vacancy and Other Details Here.

MMRCL Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has issued a notice regarding appointing persons for various profiles such as Assistant General Manager, Assistant Manager, Deputy Engineer, Junior Supervisor Junior Engineer, and Assistant (IT). Online applications are invited from eligible and interested persons on mmrcl.com. The last date for submitting the application is 15 April 2022.

MMRCL Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (S&T) - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (PST) - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (TVS/ ECS) - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (Operations) - 1 Post

Assistant General Manager (RS) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Operations) - 1

Assistant Manager (IT) - 1

Deputy Engineer (RS) - 1

Deputy Engineer (Depot, M&P) - 1

Jr. Supervisor (Operations) - 1

Jr. Engineer- II (S&T) - 6

Jr. Engineer- II (E&M) - 10

Assistant (IT) - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Mumbai Metro JE, Assistant, Jr. Supervisor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant General Manager (S&T) - Full time Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Assistant General Manager (PST) - Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Assistant General Manager (TVS/ ECS) - Full time Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Assistant General Manager (Operations) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics / Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Assistant General Manager (RS) - Full time Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Assistant Manager (Operations) - B.E./ B. Tech in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute / University.

Assistant Manager (IT) - Full time B.E (IT or Computer Science) or MCA or equivalent degree with minimum 60% marks from recognized College / University.

Deputy Engineer (RS) - Full time Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Deputy Engineer (Depot, M&P) - Full time Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Jr. Supervisor (Operations) - B.E. / B. Tech in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute / University OR Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Jr. Engineer- II (S&T) - B.E. / B. Tech in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute / University OR Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Jr. Engineer- II (E&M) - Degree/ Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from recognized institute / university / college.

Assistant (IT) - Full time 03 years Graduation i.e. B.Sc. (IT/ Computer) / BCA or equivalent from recognized College / University with Minimum 02 years’ experience in IT related field OR Diploma in computer science / application or equivalent from recognized university / college with minimum 04 years of experience in IT related field.

Experience:

AGM - Total minimum 07 years of post-qualification experience Assistant Manager (Operations) - Total minimum 04 years of experience in Supervisory grade OR Total minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience in Executive grade in Government entities or Total minimum 05 years of post-qualification experience in reputed Private sector in Executive grade

IT Assistant Manager - Candidates working in Govt. sector / PSUs should have a total minimum 05 years of post-qualification experience or Candidates should have working experience in IT department or Candidates working in Private sector should have a total minimum of 05 years of post-qualification experience.

Deputy Engineer - Total minimum 04 years of post-qualification experience or Sr. Supervisor having total minimum 04 years of service.

Junior Supervisor - Minimum experience of 5 years in government organization and 6 years experience in 6 years.

JE - 3 years of experience for Degree holders and 5 years for Diploma holders.

Assistant - Sound Knowledge of hardware/ software/ Networking / IT Literacy i.e. working skills in MS Office/ drafting skill and email management.

Age Limit

AGM - 40 years

AM - 35 years

DE - 35 years

Junior Supervisor - 35 years

JE - 35 years

Assistant (IT)- 33 years

Salary

AGM - Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/-

AM, DE- Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/-

Junior Supervisor - Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/-

JE - Rs. 35,280 – 67,920/-

Assistant (IT) - Rs. 34,020 – 64,310/-

How to Apply for Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2022 ?