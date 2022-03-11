ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 for Graduates: Salary Upto Rs. 1,42,400 Apply Online for Security Service Officer Posts

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is hiring Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent: Check Vacancy, Salary, Qualification, Age Limit, How to Apply Here.

ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is looking for graduates for filling up vacant posts of Social Security Officer (SSO)/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent on regular basis through Direct Recruitment. More than 90 vacancies are available.

You will get Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission through this job as a monthly remunrtation

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 March 2022

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 12 April 2022

ESIC SSO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 92

ESIC SSO Salary:

Pay Level – 7 of Pay matrix (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th Central Pay Commission

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC SSO Posts

Educational Qualification:

A degree of a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management)

ESIC SSO Age Limit:

21 to 27 years

How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2022 for UDC, Steno and MTS ?

Go to the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2022 IN ESIC " which will open a new screen. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. In case you are unable to complete the application form in one go,then you can save the data already entered by choosing "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the "SAVE AND NEXT" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. Enter your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button. Upload Photo & Signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Uploading of Photograph and Signature.

Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form.

Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION.

Modify details, if required, and click on 'COMPLETE REGISTRATION' ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature uploaded and other details filled by you are correct.

Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. 12. Click on 'Submit' button

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates & Ex Servicemen - This fee of Rs. 250/- shall be refunded duly deducting Bank Charges as applicable, on appearing of the candidate in the Part-I Written Examination. Rs. 250/-

All other categories - Rs. 500/-