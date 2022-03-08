Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 March 2022: 2000+ Vacancies for Group C, SI, Technical Assistant & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 March 2022 Here. Also Check, Qualification, Eligibility, Selection Criteria, Application Process, Application Form and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 March 2022 has notified more than 2000 vacancies in various Central and State Government Organisations. Candidates preparing for government job have an opportunity to submit their applications for Sub Inspector, Stenographer, 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women under 30th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) in Indian Army, Technical Assistant and Others.

Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks before submitting their applications. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunities.

Job Number 1: Indian Army

Job Details: Short Service Commission

Vacancies: 191

Qualification: Engineering Degree

Last Date to apply: 06 April 2022

For Reference: Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

2. Job Number 2: Indian Navy

Job Details: Tradesman

Vacancies: 1531

Qualification: 10th passed

Last Date to apply: 31 March 2022

For Reference: Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1531 Group C Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in

3. Job Number 3:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)

Job Details: Sub-Inspector

Vacancies: 444

Qualification: Graduation

Last Date to apply: 7 April 2022

For Reference: TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, 444 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today onwards

4. Job Number 4: Odisha Staffction Commission (OSSC)

Job Details: Technical Assistant

Vacancies: 54

Qualification: 10th passed

Last Date to apply: 7 April 2022

For Reference: OSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 54 Technical Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

5. Job Number 5: Telangana High Court

Job Details: Stenographer

Vacancies: 500

Qualification: Graduate

Last Date to apply: 4 April 2022

For Reference: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 500 Stenographer Posts @tshc.gov.in

