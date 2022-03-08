Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 March 2022: 2000+ Vacancies for Group C, SI, Technical Assistant & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 8 March 2022 has notified more than 2000 vacancies in various Central and State Government Organisations. Candidates preparing for government job have an opportunity to submit their applications for Sub Inspector, Stenographer, 59th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) Men and Women under 30th Course Short Service Commission (Tech) in Indian Army, Technical Assistant and Others.
Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks before submitting their applications. Let's have a look at the latest government job opportunities.
-
Job Number 1: Indian Army
Job Details: Short Service Commission
Vacancies: 191
Qualification: Engineering Degree
Last Date to apply: 06 April 2022
For Reference: Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2022 for 59th Men & 30th Women SSC (Tech) Course: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in
2. Job Number 2: Indian Navy
Job Details: Tradesman
Vacancies: 1531
Qualification: 10th passed
Last Date to apply: 31 March 2022
For Reference: Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1531 Group C Posts @joinindiannavy.gov.in
3. Job Number 3:Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
Job Details: Sub-Inspector
Vacancies: 444
Qualification: Graduation
Last Date to apply: 7 April 2022
For Reference: TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in, 444 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today onwards
4. Job Number 4: Odisha Staffction Commission (OSSC)
Job Details: Technical Assistant
Vacancies: 54
Qualification: 10th passed
Last Date to apply: 7 April 2022
For Reference: OSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 54 Technical Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process
5. Job Number 5: Telangana High Court
Job Details: Stenographer
Vacancies: 500
Qualification: Graduate
Last Date to apply: 4 April 2022
For Reference: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 500 Stenographer Posts @tshc.gov.in
Candidates are advised to keep checking on the jagranjosh.com for latest government job notifications, exam updates and admit card updates.