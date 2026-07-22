IGNOU Mega Campus Placement Drive 2026: Applications Open for Over 350 Vacancies

IGNOU Campus Placement: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be conducting the two-day mega campus placement drive on July 27 and 28, 2026. The placement drive is offering more than 350 job opportunities across banking, insurance, aviation, artificial intelligence, marketing, data analytics and other sectors. The application link for all the vacancies is available on the official website. Candidates can read through the job requirements before filling out the application form.

The placement is being conducted at BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU HQ, Maidan Garhi-110068. Students applying must make sure they have an updated CV ready with them. Fresh graduates and final semester students from various courses are eligible to apply for the placement event.

Students need to enter all the required details in the Google Form provided online. Students must make sure they first read through the instructions and job description before filling out the online application form. The salary offered ranges from Rs. 25000 per month to Rs. 12 Lakh per annum.