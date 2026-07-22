IGNOU Mega Campus Placement Drive 2026: Applications Open for Over 350 Vacancies
IGNOU to conduct a mega placement drive on July 27 and 28 for final-semester students and fresh graduates. Applications are open for over 350 vacancies.
IGNOU Campus Placement: Indira Gandhi National Open University will be conducting the two-day mega campus placement drive on July 27 and 28, 2026. The placement drive is offering more than 350 job opportunities across banking, insurance, aviation, artificial intelligence, marketing, data analytics and other sectors. The application link for all the vacancies is available on the official website. Candidates can read through the job requirements before filling out the application form.
The placement is being conducted at BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU HQ, Maidan Garhi-110068. Students applying must make sure they have an updated CV ready with them. Fresh graduates and final semester students from various courses are eligible to apply for the placement event.
Students need to enter all the required details in the Google Form provided online. Students must make sure they first read through the instructions and job description before filling out the online application form. The salary offered ranges from Rs. 25000 per month to Rs. 12 Lakh per annum.
IGNOU Mega Placement Drive - Click Here
IGNOU Campus Placement Drive: Guidelines for Participation
Candidates participating in the campus placement drive must make sure they check the guidelines issued.
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Updated CV (at least 2 copies)
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Government-issued ID/ IGNOU I-Card
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Passport-size photographs
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Educational certificates
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Experience certificate (if any)
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Qualifications: Graduate in any stream B.A., B.Ed., B.Sc., B.Com, BBA, M.Com, PG Diploma, Diploma programs. Pass-out/ freshers/students in their final semester are also eligible to apply.
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Skills: Communication/ Teamwork/ Creativity/ Adaptability/ Time management/ Digital literacy, Additional Skill set as per the job role
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.