BEML Operator Answer Key 2026 Released at bemlindia.in: Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here

BEML Operator Answer Key 2026: The BEML India has released the BEML Operator answer key on 28 July 2026. The BEML has conducted the Compute Based Test on 22 July and just after 6 days it has released the answer key. This is a provisional answer key meaning the candidates can raise objections against this key, if they found any discrepancies in the answers. The objection portal will remain open till 29 July 2026. The candidates who have participated in the exam can download the answer key through the official website bemlinida.in. Through this recruitment drive, BEML is going to fill 362 Non-Executives (Operator) posts which were advertised under Advertisement No. KP/S/10/2026.

BEML Operator Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The candidates who have appeared for the CBT held on 22 July 2026 can download the answer key and their response sheet pdf from the official website of BEML. Check the highlights in the table below: