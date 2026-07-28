BEML Operator Answer Key 2026 Released at bemlindia.in: Download Response Sheet PDF - Direct Link Here
BEML Operator Answer Key 2026: The BEML has released the BEML Operator answer key for the exam held on 22 July 2026. The BEML has conducted the exam in online mode and the candidates who have appeared for the CBT can download the answer key from the link provided in this article. The objection window will remain active till 29 July 2026.
Key Points
- BEML Operator provisional answer key released on July 28, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections against the answer key until July 29, 2026.
- The CBT was held on July 22, 2026, for 362 Non-Executive Operator posts.
BEML Operator Answer Key 2026: The BEML India has released the BEML Operator answer key on 28 July 2026. The BEML has conducted the Compute Based Test on 22 July and just after 6 days it has released the answer key. This is a provisional answer key meaning the candidates can raise objections against this key, if they found any discrepancies in the answers. The objection portal will remain open till 29 July 2026. The candidates who have participated in the exam can download the answer key through the official website bemlinida.in. Through this recruitment drive, BEML is going to fill 362 Non-Executives (Operator) posts which were advertised under Advertisement No. KP/S/10/2026.
BEML Operator Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The candidates who have appeared for the CBT held on 22 July 2026 can download the answer key and their response sheet pdf from the official website of BEML. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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BEML Limited
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Post Name
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Operator
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Advertisement No.
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KP/S/10/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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362
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CBT Date
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22 July 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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28 July 2026
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Official Website
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bemlinida.in
BEML Operator Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The test-takers who have participated in the BEML Operator CBT examination can download the BEMP Operator answer key pdf through the direct link provided here:
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BEML Operator Answer Key 2026
How to Download BEML Operator Answer Key 2026
To download the BEML Operator answer key, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of BEML at bemlindia.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Menu bar and click on the Career tab.
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Go to In-Progress Recruitment tab, and click on the Apply Online link.
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Click on the “CLICK HERE TO VIEW RESPONSE SHEET OF CBT HELD ON 22 July 2026”.
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You will be redirected to the Candidate Login page. Enter your roll number and password and click on Login.
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You can now download the BEML Operator answer key and response sheet pdf.
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Verify your marked answers with the answer key.
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File objections if any.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.