CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link psc.cg.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern and More

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out: CGPSC has uploaded the admit card download link for the Civil Judge post on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link.

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released short notice regarding the prelims exam schedule and admit card update for the Civil Judge exam-2023 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Civil Judge posts on August 20, 2023 (Sunday) across the state.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the above exam download the detailed exam schedule from the official website -https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/.



The CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Update



How to Download CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023?



Step 1 : Visit the official website of CGPSC at - https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link EXAM SCHEDULE - CIVIL JUDGE EXAM-2023 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the exam schedule/admit card update notice.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.



CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 : Exam Timings

According to the short notice released, the Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Civil Judge posts on August 20, 2023. Exams will be held in various exam centers located in the districts including Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur. Exam will be held from 11.00 am to 01.00 pm.

]CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

The Commission will conduct the written exam in which every question will carry 01 marks each. There will not be any negative marking for wrong answers. You can check the detailed exam schedule on the official website.

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 : Download By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card download link before 10 days to the schedule of the written exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof as mentioned in the notification.



