CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022 (Out): Download Bihar Police PDF Here

CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022 has been declared by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) at csbc.bih.nic.in. Download From Here.

CSBC Prohibition Constable Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the result of the exam which was conducted on 16 October 2022 for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. Those who attended this exam can download CSBC Result. The board has shortlisted 380 candidates for the next round of recruitment. We have facilitated the CSBC Prohibition Constable Result Link in the article:

Successful candidates will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Such candidates can download CSBC Prohibition Admit Card from 01 November onwards through the provided link below. It is to be noted that, CSBC Prohibition Constable PET Exam will be held from 19 November 2022.

They need to appear for Race, Shot Put, Long Jump etc. along with Document Verification in the next round.

The board has conducted CSBC Prohibition Constable Exam for a total of 98870 applicants of which 75487 candidates appeared in the exam. The board has evaluated the result of 75150 candidates.

How to Download CBSC Prohibition Constable Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for the CSBC Website (csbc.bih.nic.in) and then click on 'Prohobition Dept'

Step 2: Click on 'Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 01/2022)'

Step 3: Download Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Result PDF

Step 4: Scroll the PDF and check the list of shortlisted candidates



