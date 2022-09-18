India Security Press Recruitment 2022 For Welfare Officer and Others: Scale of Pay Rs 29740-103000, Check Details

India Security Press (ISP) has invited online application for the 16 Welfare Officer and Others on its official website. Check ISP recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: India Security Press, Nashik Road has published notification for the recruitment of Welfare Officer and Junior Office Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 10 October 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree or Diploma/Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. 01/2022

Important Dates India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Opening of website link for applying online application: 10.09.2022 to 10.10.2022

Payment of fees in online mode:10.09.2022 to 10.10.2022

Tentative month of Online Typing Skill Test: November/ December 2022

Tentative month of online written examination: December, 2022/January, 2023

Vacancy Details India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Welfare Officer-01

Junior Office Assistant-15

Eligibility Criteria India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Welfare Officer-

Degree or Diploma course recognized by Maharashtra State, as per Maharashtra Welfare Officers mentioned in the notification.

Possesses adequate knowledge of Marathi language.

Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in any industry /Factory as Welfare Officer/Personnel Officer/HR Executive in HR or Welfare Department.

Junior Office Assistant- Graduate with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed on computer in English @ 40 wpm/ in Hindi @ 30 wpm.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Scale of Pay as per 03rd PRC(IDA Pattern) India Security Press Recruitment 2022:

Welfare Officer-Rs 29740-103000

Junior Office Assistant-Rs 21540-77160

How to Apply India Security Press Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply onlinw through the company's website https://ispnasik.spmcil.com and open the link for filling thevOnline Application Form, click on the option" APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. The last date for submission of online application is 10 October 2022.