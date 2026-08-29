UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Dates OUT for English, Commerce & Sociology Subjects, Check Details Here

Key Points The UGC NET June 2026 re-exam for English, Commerce, Sociology is Sept 9-10, 2026.

Re-exam due to confirmed errors in English, Commerce, and Sociology question papers.

Results for the remaining 84 UGC NET June 2026 subjects were released on Aug 28, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the exam dates for the UGC NET June 2026 re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology subjects. The exam for these subjects will be held from September 9 to 10, 2026. Those candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers will have to appear again for the papers in September. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency has declared the results for the remaining 84 subjects, allowing thousands of aspirants across the country to download their official results and the subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks. UGC NET 2026 English, Commerce & Sociology Re-Exam Dates As per the official notification issued by the National Testing Agency, the UGC NET June 2026 re-exam for English, Commerce and Sociology will take place on September 9 and September 10, 2026. The complete schedule of the English, Commerce and Sociology re-exam is as follows:-

Subject Exam Date Shift Start Time Shift End Time English September 9, 2026 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Commerce September 9, 2026 3:00 PM 6:00 pm Sociology September 10, 2026 9:00 AM 12:00 PM Those candidates appearing for these three re-exams do not need to pay any additional application or examination fee. The NTA will also soon release the city slip and admit card, including all the details on its official website. Why is NTA Re-Conducting the Exam for These Three UGC NET June 2026 Papers? The decision to hold a re-exam was taken by the National Testing Agency after several candidates submitted their grievances and complaints related to errors in the question papers of English, Commerce, and Sociology. Following these reports, an expert committee was formed to evaluate the issues and concluded that the mistakes in these papers were solid could not be resolved simply by dropping invalid questions during the answer key challenge phase. To ensure fairness and to maintain exam dignity, the NTA decided that re-conducting the exam for these three subjects was the only appropriate solution.