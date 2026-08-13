UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Release Date Here

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2026 on its official website. According to the short notice released, the exam will be held on September 13, 2026 across the country. The examination will be conducted in two stages, with a total of 900 marks. For the NDA and NA Examination (II), 2026, the Mathematics paper (Code 01) will commence at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM; this paper carries 300 marks. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 394 various posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of UPSC-https://www.upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF The UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2026 Date pdf is available on the official website of UPSC-https://www.upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the detailed exam schedule which will help you in making strategy for your preparation for the same. You can download the notice pdf directly through the link given below-

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 2026 PDF Download Link UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 Date As per the detailed notification released, the e-Admit Card for the NDA and NA Examination (II) will be released on the last working day of the week preceding the week of the examination. It is noted that the examination is scheduled for on September 13, 2026 and technically the preceding week ends on Friday, September 4, 2026. Thus it is expected that the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2026 will be available to download on September 4, 2026 on the official website. However, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC for the latest update in this regard. How to Download UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 2026 PDF Notice? Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2026 can download the notice pdf through the official website. You can follow the steps given below to download the same easily-

Go to the UPSC homepage and locate the 'Examinations' section; click on it.

Click on the link for the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026 schedule.

The schedule will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Download the PDF.

Save it for future reference. UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2026 Pattern The NDA 2 Exam 2026 will be held for the candidates who are seeking admission in the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy. Apart from these, candidates willing to be a part of the 120th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) will have to appear in the NDA 2 exam scheduled on September 13, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two stages, with a total of 900 marks. For the NDA and NA Examination (II), 2026, the Mathematics paper (Code 01) will commence at 10:00 AM and conclude at 12:30 PM; this paper carries 300 marks. The second shift—the General Ability Test (Code 02)—will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and carries a total of 600 marks.