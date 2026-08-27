AP ICET Web Options 2026 Begins Today: Check Dates, Steps to Fill Choices and Important Guidelines
AP ICET Web Options 2026 begins today, August 27. Check the last date, steps to fill college choices, option modification date and Phase 1 seat allotment schedule.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET 2026 web options entry process today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have registered for AP ICET counselling and whose certificate verification has been completed can now select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses through the official website.
The web options facility is available for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered under the Convenor quota in universities and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can exercise their choices from August 27 to September 2, 2026.
AP ICET 2026 Web Options: Important Dates
The complete Phase 1 counselling schedule is given below:
|
Counselling Activity
|
Date
|
Counselling Registration
|
August 24–31, 2026
|
Certificate Verification
|
August 25–September 1, 2026
|
Web Options Entry
|
August 27–September 2, 2026
|
Web Options Modification/Freezing
|
September 3, 2026
|
Phase 1 Seat Allotment
|
September 7, 2026, after 6 PM
|
Self-Joining & Physical Reporting
|
September 8–11, 2026
How to Fill AP ICET Web Options 2026?
- Visit the official website: cap.apcfss.in.
- Log in using the required candidate credentials
- Check the candidate's eligibility and certificate verification status
- Click on the Web Options or option-entry link
- View the available colleges and MBA/MCA courses
- Select the preferred colleges and courses
- Arrange the selected options in order of preference
- Review the complete list carefully
- Save and submit the web options
AP ICET 2026: Documents Required for Counselling
- AP ICET 2026 Hall Ticket
- AP ICET 2026 Rank Card
- SSC or equivalent marks memo
- Intermediate or Diploma marks memo
- Degree consolidated marks memo
- Degree provisional certificate or degree certificate
- Study certificates
- Income certificate, where applicable
- Caste/category certificate, where applicable
- Residence or domicile-related documents, wherever applicable
- Other certificates required under the applicable category
After the web options window closes, APSCHE will process the preferences submitted by eligible candidates and release the AP ICET Phase 1 seat allotment result on September 7, 2026, after 6 PM.
Candidates allotted seats will then have to complete self-joining and report physically to their respective colleges between September 8 and September 11, 2026.
Also Check: Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.