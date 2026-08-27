AP ICET Web Options 2026 Begins Today: Check Dates, Steps to Fill Choices and Important Guidelines

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP ICET 2026 web options entry process today, August 27, 2026. Candidates who have registered for AP ICET counselling and whose certificate verification has been completed can now select and prioritise their preferred colleges and courses through the official website.

The web options facility is available for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered under the Convenor quota in universities and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can exercise their choices from August 27 to September 2, 2026.

AP ICET 2026 Web Options: Important Dates

The complete Phase 1 counselling schedule is given below: