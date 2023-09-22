AP PGCET 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Registrations Close Tomorrow

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the counselling schedule for AP PGCET 2023. According to the revised schedule released, the last date for students to register for the counselling process is September 23, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete their registration process.

The last date for the online certificate verification process is September 24, 2023. Candidates participating in the AP PGCET counselling can enter the choices for the allotment process from September 24 to 26, 2023. Based on the choices entered the AP PGCET 2023 allotment list will be declared.

AP PGCET 2023 counselling revised schedule and registration link is available on the official counselling portal - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Students can also click on the link given below to complete the registration process.

AP PGCET 2023 Registration - Click Here

AP PGCET 2023 Revised Schedule

Event Date Registrations September 12 to September 23, 2023 Online certificate verification September 13 to September 24, 2023 Web options entry September 24 to September 26, 2023 Change of web options September 27, 2023 Seat allotment September 30, 2023 Reporting at colleges October 3, 2023

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling Registration

The registration link for the AP PGCET 2023 registration window is open until tomorrow, September 23, 2023. Eligible candidates can submit their articles through the link given on the website. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to submit their registrations

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGCET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the website

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and upload relevant documents

Step 4: Submit the application form and click on the final submission link

