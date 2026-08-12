CAT 2026: 5 Admission Changes In Top IIMs Every MBA Aspirant Should Know

CAT 2026 aspirants should know these 5 key IIM admission changes, including JAP, CAP changes, CAT weightage, profile-based selection and new admission trends.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is ongoing, and MBA aspirants targeting the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) need to look beyond the entrance examination itself. While CAT remains the primary gateway to IIMs, recent changes in admission processes show that the post-CAT selection landscape is becoming increasingly institute-specific, with changes in common admission routes, selection weightages, eligibility and profile evaluation. IIM Indore will conduct CAT 2026 on November 29, 2026, in three sessions across around 170 test cities. The registration fee has also been increased this year, while there is no change in the CAT exam pattern or syllabus. For aspirants preparing for CAT 2026, the bigger takeaway is that getting a high percentile is only one part of the IIM admission journey. Check below the recent admission changes and developments at IIMs that candidates should keep in mind.

1. Four IIMs Introduced a Joint Admission Process One of the most significant changes in the recent IIM admission landscape is the introduction of the Joint Admission Process (JAP). IIM Kashipur, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi and IIM Tiruchirappalli came together for JAP 2026 for admission to their two-year MBA programmes. IIM Raipur is the coordinating institute for the process. Under JAP, eligible candidates receive an invitation to register after the CAT results. The participating institutes conduct a common Personal Interview process, while the final admission decisions, merit lists and weightages remain independent for each IIM. This is important for CAT 2026 aspirants because it shows how the traditional model of applying and interviewing separately for every IIM is evolving. What aspirants should know

The JAP portal specifically states that the four IIMs may have different academic cut-offs and weightages even though they share the interview process. Therefore, candidates should not assume that one common interview score will translate into identical admission chances at all four institutes. 2. The Common Admission Process Is No Longer Uniform Across IIMs Another major development is the changing structure of the Common Admission Process (CAP). Several IIMs have moved away from the earlier common admission structure. For the 2026 admission cycle, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu and IIM Sirmaur were among the institutes participating in CAP 2026, while several other IIMs opted out and adopted separate or alternative admission routes. IIM Udaipur, for example, moved away from CAP and adopted its own selection process involving CAT performance, a written test and Personal Interview.

For CAT 2026 candidates, this means that the admission process after the exam could vary significantly from one IIM to another. Why this matters Aspirants should not assume that clearing a particular CAT percentile automatically places them into one common IIM counselling process. They will need to track the individual admission policy of every IIM they are targeting. 3. IIM Indore Has Increased the Importance of CAT Score A notable change in the recent IIM admission criteria came from IIM Indore for the 2026-28 batch. The institute revised the weightage given to different parameters, increasing the importance of the CAT score while reducing the weightage assigned to Class 10 marks. Work experience was also introduced as a component in the revised framework. The change is significant because IIM selection policies are not static. Institutes can revise the relative importance of CAT performance, academic records, work experience and diversity from one admission cycle to another.

For CAT 2026 aspirants, the message is clear: past selection formulas should not be treated as permanent rules. Candidates should check the official admission policy released for the relevant 2027-29 batch before calculating their chances based on previous years' weightages. 4. High CAT Percentile Alone Does Not Guarantee an IIM Seat Another important development is the continued emphasis on composite selection scores. IIM Ahmedabad's admission process, for instance, considers CAT performance along with past academic performance, the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview. The institute states that its selection process evaluates candidates across these different components rather than relying exclusively on CAT scores. Similarly, IIM Calcutta's MBA admission policy uses multiple stages and parameters for the 2026-28 batch. The institute also reserves the right to amend its admission policy when necessary. This makes the distinction between a qualifying CAT cut-off and the actual selection score particularly important.

A candidate may clear an IIM's minimum CAT percentile but still not receive a call because shortlisting can depend on academics, sectional performance, work experience, diversity and other institute-specific parameters. 5. Academic Profile and Work Experience Continue to Matter The recent admission policies also underline the importance of a candidate's profile beyond CAT. IIM Ahmedabad says its selection process considers past academic performance along with CAT, Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview performance. The institute also admits students from diverse academic backgrounds, including arts, commerce, science, engineering, medicine and other professional streams. At the same time, work experience can influence selection depending on the institute and the specific admission cycle. Recent changes at IIM Indore, for example, brought work experience into its revised selection framework.