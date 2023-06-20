FMGE June 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

FMGE June Registrations 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 today, on June 20, in online mode. Interested candidates can submit their FMGE June application form through the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications by today, June 20, till 11.55 pm. They are advised to go through all the instructions before submitting the FMGE June application form. The examination authorities will conduct the FMGE June session exam on July 30, 2023 in online computer-based Test (CBT) mode in two parts i.e. Part A and B. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations.

FMGE June Exam Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

FMGE June Session 2023 Exam Fee

Candidates who are appearing for the FMGE June session examination are required to make the payment of the prescribed fee at the time of registration. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Exam Fee GST 18% Total Amount Payable Rs 6,000 Rs 1,080 Rs 7,080

How to apply for FMGE June session 2023 online?

Eligible candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to apply for the FMGE exam from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portals- nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Now, click on the FMGE section under the Examinations tabs available on the homepage

Step 3: After this click on New Registration if not registered, whereas registered candidates can login using required details

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login using the necessary credentials generated during registration

Step 6: Fill out the FMGE June session application form 2023,

Step 7: Upload all the valid documents and submit the application fees

Step 8: Go through the entire application form and print a hardcopy for further references

Also Read: Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Application Process Ends Today, Know How to Apply Here