Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Application Process Ends Today, Know How to Apply Here

SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, will end the admission application process for class 11 today, June 20, in online mode. Candidates who are applying for admission into class 11 and have not registered yet can submit their application forms by visiting the official website of SAMS Odisha- samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the schedule given on the website, candidates can register themselves for the Odisha class 11 admission till 11.45 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available carefully before filling out the Odisha Common Application Form (CAF).

SAMS Odisha class 11 Admission 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Odisha Higher Secondary Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Odisha board higher secondary +2 admission application process in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit Odisha class 11th Common Application Form (CAF) June 20, 2023 Issuing of the 1st Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter in the student's login June 28, 2023 Reporting of First Selection and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level June 29 to July 5, 2023 Admission data updation of the 1st Selection Applicants and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools in SAMS eSpace June 29 to July 6, 2023

Steps to fill out the Odisha Class 11 admission application form online

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the application form from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha- samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Higher Secondary School (+2) link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, login through the student's login using required login details

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the Odisha class 11 application form and upload the valid documents as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of registration fee and then submit the application form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy for future use

