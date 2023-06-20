  1. Home
CUET UG 2023 Admit Card for June 21 Exam Released, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 admit card for June 21 exams released. Candidates appearing for the exam on the above date can download the admit card through the link given here. 

Updated: Jun 20, 2023 09:07 IST
CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG 2023 admit card for the exams to be held on June 21, 2023. The admit card has been released for about 18866 candidates who will be appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exams on the said date. 

Until now, NTA has released the CUET UG 2023 admit card and exam city slip for approximately 27 lack students who have appeared for the entrance exams from May 21 to 31 and from June 1 to 20, 2023. 

To download the admit card for CUET, candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the link available on the homepage. The CUET UG admit card is available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card is also available here. 

CUET UG 2023 - Click Here

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

The admit card for CUET UG 2023 exams are available for download on the official website.  Candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 admit card for the June 21 exams by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the result link

Step 4: Download the CUET UG 2023 admit card for further reference

As per the official notification released, the admit cards for subjects with medium opted-in applications but not visible above will be released soon. A few of the candidates who have mot have received the admit card for the above dates will receive same in the coming days.

This is the final phase of the CUET UG 2023 exams. The admit cards for the exams to be held on June 22 and 23 will be released shortly.

