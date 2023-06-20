JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Process to Start Tomorrow, Check Details Here

JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Window: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will open the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic), UPJEE application correction window from tomorrow, June 21, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have already registered and want to do necessary modifications to their admission application form by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can make the corrections in the JEECUP application form 2023 till June 27. Whereas the examination authority will release the exam dates soon in online mode. According to the details provided in the information brochure, candidates are advised to fill out the new details in the application form carefully. Moreover, candidates are not required to make the payment of any fee to make the corrections in the JEECUP 2023 application form.

JEECUP Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the JEECUP exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Commencement of JEECUP application correction window June 21, 2023 Last date to make corrections in the JEECUP application form July 27, 2023 Release of JEECUP admit card To be notified JEECUP exam date To be notified

JEECUP Admit Card 2023

The examination authorities will soon issue the admit card for the JEECUP exam 2023 for all the candidates who are appearing for the JEECUP exam to get admission into all the polytechnic institutions in the state. The JEECUP admit card 2023 will have the necessary details such as exam centre, exam date and timings on it.

