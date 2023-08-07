CG PAT Result 2023 Declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF, Marks, Final Answer Key

CG PAT Result 2023: CG Vyapam announced the result of PAT Exam 2023. The result for Pre Agriculture Test is released on 07 August 2023. Check Direct Link to download PAT Marks, PAT Merit List and PAT Final Answer Key PDF Here.

CG PAT Result 2023 has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on 07 August 2023. Candidates can download PAT Result by visiting the website of the commission (vyapam.cgstate.gov.in). CGPSC PAT (Pre Agriculture TesT) was conducted on 02 July 2023 from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. The candidates who appeared in the exam can download PAT Marks, CG PAT Final Answer Key and CG PAT Merit List from this page.

CG PAT 2023 Result Links

The candidate can also download their marks and check the merit list through the links provided in this article.

How to Download Vyapam CG PAT Result 2023 ?

The candidates can follow the steps given below in order to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website of the CG Vyapam i.e. vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab

Step 3:Click on ‘पी.ए.टी./पी.व्ही.पी.टी. प्रवेश परीक्षा(PAT/PVPT) 2023 Final Answer| | Result | Merit List - PAT && PVP’

Step 4: Download CG Vyapam Result, Merit List

Step 5: Take the print out for future use

The candidates who qualified in the CG PAT 2023 are eligible for admission to the BSc Agriculture and BSc Horticulture courses offered at colleges affiliated to Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Raipur.

The merit list for admission will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the CG PAT 2023 exam.

The CG PAT Result 2023 is an important document for the candidates who have qualified in the exam. The result will be required for admission to the BSc Agriculture and BSc Horticulture courses offered at colleges affiliated to IGKV, Raipur.