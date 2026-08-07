RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: What After The Result? Check List of Important Documents Needed
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 is expected to be released soon for the Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) and Junior Lab Assistant (Science) posts on its official website. Check the details of the list of documents required for Document Verification round and also the list of documents needed under Post-Selection Verification Stage. Check all details here.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to release the Lab Assistant recruitment exam result in August 2026. Earlier the RSSB had conducted the written exam for this much awaited recruitment drive on May 9th and 10th, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) Junior Lab Assistant (Science) posts are eagerly waiting for the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 date. RSSB had released the provisional answer key for the Lab Assistant posts on 11th June 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam are advised to wait for the Lab Assistant Result next phase, go through the detailed notification and keep you updated about the next round. As per the selection process, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the next Document Verification round.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Expected Date
The RSSB has not confirmed the release date for Lab Assistant posts, as per the previous trends and media reports, the result will be released soon on the official website. It is expected that, along with the final answer key, the Board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 in August 2026. However, there is not any official announcement in this regard, candidates are advised to visit the official website for any latest update for the same.
RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: List Of Documents Required?
As per the selection process for the Lab Assistant posts, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for the next round, which is Document Verification. Document Verification is also the crucial phase of the selection process under which you have to undergo the verification of all your certificates/credentials as submitted by you during the submission of application. Below are the list of documents you have submitted during application and it might be a part of DV round when shortlisted-
- Educational Certificates: Documents proving the required qualifications (such as Senior Secondary, Higher Secondary, or Senior Higher Secondary marksheet/certificate with relevant subjects like science or geography depending on the post.
- Computer Qualification Certificate: For State Forensic Science Laboratory roles, certificates/diplomas in Computer Science/Applications, an 'O' Level certificate.
- Domicile Certificate : Required to claim any reservation benefits within the state of Rajasthan
- Caste/Category Certificate : Valid certificates for SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), MBC (Non-Creamy Layer), or EWS categories
- Identity : Aadhar Card / Jan Aadhar Card: Required to complete or modify the One-Time Registration (OTR) profile
Post-Selection Verification Stage Documents Lists
Candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the Document Verification round which is another crucial stage before the final selection. All those candidates shortlisted in the Document Verification round will have to undergo various rounds of declaration and produce the Post-Selection / Verification Stage Documents before appointment. Below are the details of the Post-Selection / Verification Stage Documents you are required-
- Marriage Registration Certificate: Required as per state government mandates for all married candidates
- Children Declaration: A self-declaration regarding the number of children for married candidates
- No Objection Certificate (NOC): For candidates already working in government departments, autonomous bodies, or public undertakings
- Character Certificates: A certificate from the head of the last attended educational institution or as directed by the authority.
- Police Verification Certificate: A character clearance certificate from the police authority which should be submitted to the authority.
- Medical Fitness Certificate: A health fitness certificate signed by the Chief Medical & Health Officer to certify the medical condition and fitness of the candidates.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.