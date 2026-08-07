RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Date: What After The Result? Check List of Important Documents Needed

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is likely to release the Lab Assistant recruitment exam result in August 2026. Earlier the RSSB had conducted the written exam for this much awaited recruitment drive on May 9th and 10th, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) Junior Lab Assistant (Science) posts are eagerly waiting for the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 date. RSSB had released the provisional answer key for the Lab Assistant posts on 11th June 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam are advised to wait for the Lab Assistant Result next phase, go through the detailed notification and keep you updated about the next round. As per the selection process, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear in the next Document Verification round.

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Expected Date

The RSSB has not confirmed the release date for Lab Assistant posts, as per the previous trends and media reports, the result will be released soon on the official website. It is expected that, along with the final answer key, the Board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 in August 2026. However, there is not any official announcement in this regard, candidates are advised to visit the official website for any latest update for the same.

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026: List Of Documents Required?

As per the selection process for the Lab Assistant posts, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for the next round, which is Document Verification. Document Verification is also the crucial phase of the selection process under which you have to undergo the verification of all your certificates/credentials as submitted by you during the submission of application. Below are the list of documents you have submitted during application and it might be a part of DV round when shortlisted-