UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Release Soon at upsconline.nic.in

Key Points UPSC CMS 2026 admit card for 1,358 vacancies expected soon.

The Combined Medical Service (CMS) Exam 2026 is on August 2, 2026.

Download admit card from upsconline.nic.in using registration number and DOB.

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination 2026. Candidates who applied for the 1,358 Medical Office vacancies can download their hall ticket from the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in, once it is activated. The CMS Examination is scheduled to be held on August 2, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth. UPSC has not yet confirmed the exact release date, but it is expected to be released soon. UPSC CMS Exam 2026 Highlights Candidates who are appearing in the UPSC CMS exam can check all the information in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Total Vacancies 1,358 Exam Name Combined Medical Service Examination 2026 Exam Date 2 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Admit card Status To be released soon Login Credentials Registration number and date of birth Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Release Date UPSC has not yet announced the exact release date for the CMS 2026 Admit card. As per the exam calendar, the admit card is expected to be released in July 2026, a few day before the exam. The combined medical examination is scheduled for August 2, 2026. UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Download Link Once the UPSC CMS 2026 admit card is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the direct link given below. The link will be activated on the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of Birth. It is advisable to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam day UPSC CMS Admit Card 2026 Check Here (Active soon) UPSC CMS Exam Pattern & Schedule The CMS Examination 2026 is recruiting a total of 1,358 vacancies across the Central Health Service, Indian Railways, and municipal corporations. This written exam will be held on 2 August 2026 in computer-based mode. It has two objective-type papers, held on the same day. Each paper contains a total of 250 marks to be completed in 2 hours. Candidates can check the exam schedule in the table given below:

Paper Subjects Timing Paper 1 General Medicine and Paediatrics 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM Paper 2 Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM UPSC CMS Exam Marking Scheme 2026 Candidates who are appearing in the UPSC CMS exam can check the marking scheme for the upcoming exam. Each question carries equal marks

1/3rd mark deducted for every wrong answer

No marks deducted for unattempted questions

Candidates who qualify the written exam appear for a personality test/interview of 100 marks. UPSC CMS 2026 Last Year's Admit Card Release Timeline Last year, UPSC released the CMS 2025 admit card on July 9, 2025, ahead of the exam held on July 20, 2025. Going by this pattern, the CMS 2026 admit card is likely to be released around 10-12 days before the exam date of August 2, 2026. However, candidates should rely only on official UPSC announcements and not assume an exact date based on last year's schedule.