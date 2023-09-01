DU UG Admission 2023: Spot Admission Round 1 Result Today, Accept Allotment By September 3

DU Spot Admission: Delhi University will be releasing the spot admission round 1 allocation list today, September 1, 2023. As per the schedule given the allocations in spot admission round 1, CW-2, ECA-2, Music-2, and BFA-2 will be announced today by 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for the DU UG Admission 2023 allotment will be able to check their results through the link available on the official DU CSAS admission portal 2023.

Students who were unable to secure an allotment in the previous rounds of counseling were eligible to apply for the spot admission round. Those allotted seats in the spot admission round can accept the allotted seats between September 1 to 3, 2023.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 round 1 allocation list will be available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can also check the round 1 spot admission allotment result through the link given here.

DU Spot Admission Round 1 - Link Available Soon

How to Check DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Allotment Result

Delhi University will be releasing the DU admission spot round 1 allotment result today, September 1, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the round 1 spot admission allotment list

Step 3: Login using the CUET application number and password

Step 4: Download the allotment order and report for admissions

DU Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Schedule

The DU admission 2023 UG spot 1 schedule is given below. Candidates can check the important dates for the spot admission round here.

Particulars Date DI spot admission seat allocation September 1, 2023 at 5 pm Candidates can accept allocated seats September 1 to 3, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve online applications September 2 to 4, 2023 Last date of online payment of admission fees September 5, 2023

