JNU UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out, Last Date To Block Seats Today

JNU first merit list was released. Candidates allotted seats can complete the fee payment and admission process until today. Check details here.

Updated: Aug 11, 2023 17:32 IST
JNU UG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the first merit list for undergraduate courses. Candidates who have applied for undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of JNU to check the merit list. As per the schedule given, candidates allotted seats can complete the pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats of the first list closing today, August 11, 2023. 

JNU has released the merit list for the BA and B.Sc programmes. Candidates allotted seats in the first admission round can report for final admissions along with all required documents. Candidates can check the allotment result by entering the application number and password in the login link. 

JNU BA First Merit List - Click Here

JNU B.Sc First Merit List - Click Here

JNU Admission 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Publication of second merit lists for admissions

August 16, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of second list

August 16 to 18, 2023 

Publication of third merit lists and supernumerary seats for admissions

August 24, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third merit lists & supernumerary seat 

August, 22 to 24, 2023 

Release of final list after registration wherever considered necessary

September 7, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of final list 

September 7 and 8, 2023

Physical verification of admission/registration - for final list of selected candidates

September 11 and 12, 2023 

Deadline for admission/registration

September 15, 2023  

Also Read: DU PG Admission 2023 Application Deadline Extended; Apply at pgadmission.uod.ac.in
