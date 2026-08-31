Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 205 Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Online Dates

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of India has released the notification to fill 205 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. These posts include Manager, Senior Manager, Officer, and Chief Manager in various grades. The application process will commence from 10 September onwards and the last date to apply is 25 September 2026. Those who are interested can download the notification and read the eligibility criteria as per the respective posts they wish to apply for. The notification contains all the details regarding the recruitment process. The selection process will involve an online test/ personal interview depending on the number of applicants.

Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Bank of India aims to fill 205 Officer posts in various grades through this recruitment drive. The candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment can check the highlights in the table below: