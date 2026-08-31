Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 205 Posts; Check Eligibility & Apply Online Dates
Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of India has released the notification for the recruitment of officers for 205 various posts of Manager, Senior Manager, Officer, and Chief Manager. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, download notification, number of vacancies for each post, and other details.
Key Points
- Bank of India announced 205 SO vacancies for various officer grades in 2026.
- Application window: September 10 to September 25, 2026.
- Roles include Manager, Senior Manager, Officer, and Chief Manager positions.
Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: The Bank of India has released the notification to fill 205 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. These posts include Manager, Senior Manager, Officer, and Chief Manager in various grades. The application process will commence from 10 September onwards and the last date to apply is 25 September 2026. Those who are interested can download the notification and read the eligibility criteria as per the respective posts they wish to apply for. The notification contains all the details regarding the recruitment process. The selection process will involve an online test/ personal interview depending on the number of applicants.
Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Bank of India aims to fill 205 Officer posts in various grades through this recruitment drive. The candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment can check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Bank of India
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No. of Vacancies
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205
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Advertisement No.
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2026-27/02
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Registration Dates
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10 September to 25 September 2026
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Official Website
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bankofindia.bank.in
Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates interested in applying for the Bank of India SO recruitment 2026 should download the official notification and read it carefully. The notification pdf contains all the relevant information regarding the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, salary structure, selection criteria, and other details.
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Bank of India SO Notification 2026
How to Apply for Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026
The application link will get activated from 10 September onwards and the candidates can visit the official website to apply. Follow these steps to apply:
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Visit bankofindia.bank.in.
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Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on the Career link in the Important Links section.
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Now click on the Recruitment Notice link.
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Click on the Apply Online Link provided for “Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV. Project No. 2026-27/02”.
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Fill the application form with all the required information carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the fee as applicable.
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Submit the form after reviewing it.
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Save a copy of the form for future reference.
Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: No. of Vacancies
A total of 205 vacancies have been announced by Bank of India for various officer grade posts. Check the vacancy distribution here.
|
Post Name
|
Scale/ Grade
|
No. of Vacancies
|
Chief Manager
|
IV
|
10
|
Senior Manager
|
III
|
49
|
Manager
|
II
|
96
|
Law Officer
|
II
|
10
|
Fire Officer
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II
|
02
|
Security Officer
|
II
|
10
|
Officer
|
I
|
18
|
Civil Engineer
|
I
|
10
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TOTAL
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205
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.