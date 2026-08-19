BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Date 2026: Check Prelims Revised Date & Preparation Tips

BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the preliminary exam date for the BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026. The information has been made available on the official ‘X’ account of BPSC as well as on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 14 August 2026. As per the information, the BPSC 72nd prelims will be conducted on 25 October 2026.

BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date 2026 OUT

The BPSC was previously going to conduct the 72nd Preliminary examination on 26 July but was postponed due to unavoidable reasons, as mentioned by the BPSC through an official notice. The new date for the Prelims has been announced by the BPSC which is going to be held on 25 October 2026.