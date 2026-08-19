BPSC 72nd CCE Exam Date 2026: Check Prelims Revised Date & Preparation Tips
BPSC 72nd Exam Date 2026: The BPSC has announced the exam date for the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary examination which is scheduled to be held on 25 October 2026. The candidates who have applied for the recruitment should now focus on their preparation. Check this article to know more details about BPSC 72nd CCE.
Key Points
- The BPSC 72nd Prelims exam will now be conducted on October 25, 2026.
- The new exam date was announced on August 14, 2026, after a July 26 postponement.
- A total of 1189 vacancies were announced; registration was from May 7 to May 31, 2026.
BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the preliminary exam date for the BPSC 72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026. The information has been made available on the official ‘X’ account of BPSC as well as on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bihar.gov.in on 14 August 2026. As per the information, the BPSC 72nd prelims will be conducted on 25 October 2026.
BPSC 72nd Prelims Exam Date 2026 OUT
The BPSC was previously going to conduct the 72nd Preliminary examination on 26 July but was postponed due to unavoidable reasons, as mentioned by the BPSC through an official notice. The new date for the Prelims has been announced by the BPSC which is going to be held on 25 October 2026.
आवश्यक सूचना #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSC72nd #BPSCCCE #BPSC72ndPRE #BPSC72ndExam pic.twitter.com/liF4nfqTPs— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 14, 2026
BPSC 72nd CCE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The BPSC has announced a total of 1189 vacancies for the 72nd CCE 2026. The candidates who have applied for the CCE 2026 can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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72nd Combined Competitive Examination 2026
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Registration Dates
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07 May to 31 May 2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1189
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Prelims Exam Date
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25 October 2026
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Selection Process
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Prelims > Main > Interview
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
Why was the BPSC 72nd Prelims Postponed?
The BPSC 72nd Prelims was previously scheduled for 26 July 2026, but on 18 July, the BPSC released a public notice mentioning that the exam has been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. There was no specific reason mentioned in the notice. Only a line saying “Deferred due to unavoidable reason”.
महत्वपूर्ण सूचना— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) July 18, 2026
एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा, जो 26 जुलाई, 2026 को आयोजित होनी थी, अपरिहार्य कारणों से स्थगित कर दी गई है।
परीक्षा की नई तिथि की सूचना आयोग द्वारा शीघ्र जारी की जाएगी।#BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #ExamUpdate #BPSC72nd… pic.twitter.com/aEPRJrI9Eu
What Should the Candidates Do Now?
Now that the prelims exam date has been announced, the candidates are advised to gear up their preparation levels and stick to their study plans. Here are some tips for a better approach:
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Stick to the Study Plan: The candidates must stick to their study plan that they have curated based on their requirements. Just add the new date and modify it according to the need.
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Revise the Notes: If you are doing self-study and have prepared notes of your own, then start revising them subject-wise or take the help of coaching notes.
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Follow Subject-Wise: Try to finish one subject at a time along with practising BPSC previous year papers and mock tests.
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Attempt Mock Test: Once the revision is done, give mock test subject-wise (at least one for each subject) and full length test (at least 10).
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Analysis of Mock Test: This is the most crucial part of preparation. The candidates should analyse their performance in the mock test to know their strengths and weaknesses.
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Prepare Key Notes: Lastly, you can prepare short key notes for the topics which you feel are difficult to revise and you are constantly making mistakes in tests.
ALSO CHECK: BPSC 72nd Prelims Syllabus 2026
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.