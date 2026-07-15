BPSC Prelims Previous Year Papers: Download Question Paper PDF Here

Key Points The BPSC 72nd preliminary examination is scheduled for July 26.

Practicing BPSC previous year papers is crucial for exam preparation.

The BPSC 70th Prelims exam was conducted on December 13, 2024.

BPSC Previous Year Papers: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the BPSC 72nd preliminary examination on 26 July in a single shift. The candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should gear up their preparation levels and start practising the questions from the previous year papers. The BPSC previous year question papers are a great resource to strengthen the preparation and streamline it according to the requirements of the exam. Practising from the previous year papers will give you an insight into the type of questions, format of questions, recurring topics, familiarity with the exam pattern, etc. The BPSC Prelims exam consists of a single General Studies paper and the candidates are being shortlisted for the Mains exam through the Prelims. BPSC Prelims Previous Year Papers

The BPSC Prelims previous year papers are invaluable in the preparation of the candidates. Analysing the previous papers will take you in-depth into the structuring of the paper and questions along with the type of options provided against each question, whether fact-based or analytical. Aspirants must take the previous year papers as full length mock tests and prepare strategically using them. BPSC 71st Prelims Question Paper 2025 Candidates should start practising from the recent year’s papers to prepare for the upcoming examination. The latest year paper includes all the latest exam pattern trends which makes it convenient for the candidates to align with their strategy. Download the BPSC 71st Prelims question paper 2025 from the link given below. BPSC 71st Prelims Question Paper 2025 Download PDF

BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2024 The BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination was conducted on 13 December 2024. The candidates can download the question paper for BPSC Prelims 2024 through the direct link given here. BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2024 Download PDF BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2023 The previous year papers help the candidates immensely in their preparation. Candidates must practice and analyse the question papers diligently to strengthen their preparation for the exam. Download the BPSC Prelims question paper 2023 from the link provided below. BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2023 Download PDF BPSC Prelims Previous Year Question Papers PDF Here we are providing the BPSC Prelims previous year question papers pdf. Download the pdf and enhance your preparation levels.