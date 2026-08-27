HTET Exam Date 2026: Check November Session Dates & Other Details Here

HTET Exam Date 2026: As per some reports, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the HTET examination on 21 & 22 November 2026. The report also says that the BSEH is planning to add a fifth option in the already existing four options for the given question. The fifth option will be of NOTA (None of the Above) which can be opted by the candidate if he thinks that there is no correct answer to this question among the given choices. The Board will also provide the candidates with two OMR sheets. Out of which, the one will be submitted at the examination hall and the other can be taken by the candidate.

HTET Exam 2026 Highlights

The HTET exam is conducted by the BSEH twice in a year to determine the eligibility of the test-takers for PRT, TGT, and PGT level teaching. Check the highlights of HTET 2026 in the table below: