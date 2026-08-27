HTET Exam Date 2026: Check November Session Dates & Other Details Here
HTET Exam Date 2026: The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is going to be held on 21 & 22 November 2026. The candidates who are planning to appear for the HTET November session 2026 can check the dates for notification release, NOTA option, and other related details in this article.
Key Points
- HTET 2026 exams are tentatively scheduled for November 21 & 22, 2026.
- BSEH plans to introduce a fifth 'NOTA' option for questions in HTET 2026.
- Candidates will receive two OMR sheets; one to submit and one to keep.
HTET Exam Date 2026: As per some reports, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the HTET examination on 21 & 22 November 2026. The report also says that the BSEH is planning to add a fifth option in the already existing four options for the given question. The fifth option will be of NOTA (None of the Above) which can be opted by the candidate if he thinks that there is no correct answer to this question among the given choices. The Board will also provide the candidates with two OMR sheets. Out of which, the one will be submitted at the examination hall and the other can be taken by the candidate.
HTET Exam 2026 Highlights
The HTET exam is conducted by the BSEH twice in a year to determine the eligibility of the test-takers for PRT, TGT, and PGT level teaching. Check the highlights of HTET 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH)
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Exam Name
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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)
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Purpose
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To determine the eligibility of the test takers to teach at PRT, TGT and PGT level
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Levels
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03: PRT, TGT, PGT
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Exam Dates
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21-22 November 2026 (Tentative)
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Official Website
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bseh.org.in
What are the New Changes in HTET Exam 2026
As per the media report, the BSEH is planning to introduce several changes in the upcoming HTET exam scheduled to be held in the month of November. These changes are:
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Two OMR Sheets: BSEH is planning to introduce two planning sheets in the HTET examination. This means that the candidates will be provided with two sheets, one they have to submit to the invigilator after the exam is over and the second sheet will be provided to the candidates to take away with them.
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Introduction of Fifth Option: The Board is also planning to introduce a fifth option among the four available options for each question asked in the examination. This option will serve as NOTA and the candidates can choose this option if they do not find the correct answer among the given options.
The already existing things will remain the same in the examination such as the candidates who leave the 20 questions blank in the OMR sheet will be deemed to be disqualified from the examination.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.