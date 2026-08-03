RRB Section Controller Previous Year Papers: Check Question Paper PDF & Preparation Tips Here
RRB will conduct the Section Controller Exam 2026 in a CBT mode across all the zones. Candidates who are planning to appear in the CBT exam 2026 can check the previous year question paper in this article.
Key Points
- RRB conducts Section Controller exam via CBT; previous year papers are vital for preparation.
- Download RRB Section Controller papers for 2026, 2025, 2024 to prepare for the CBT.
- Solve 8-10 previous papers before the exam to understand pattern & improve skills for 2026.
RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the exam for the post of Section Controller to select candidates for railway operations across India. The selection process includes a computer-based Test (CBT), followed by other stages. Practising previous year question papers is one of the best ways to prepare for this exam. It helps candidates understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and important topics asked in past years. Check this article for RRB Section Controller previous year papers along with tips on how to use them effectively for exam preparation.
RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RRB Section Controller Previous year in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Post Name
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Section Controller
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Exam Stage
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Question Type
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Multiple choice questions (MCQs)
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Negative Marking
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Yes
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Exam Medium
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Bilingual
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Official website
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rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper
RRB Section Controller previous year papers are for CBT exams held under CEN 3/2026. It consists of four sections, namely Analytical & Mathematical Capability, Logical Capability, and Mental Reasoning. Solving these papers will help candidates to know about the pattern of the exam, along with its marking scheme and level of difficulty. Solving these papers will help in getting ideas regarding the important topics asked in the exam.
RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper Download PDF
Candidates who will appear for the Section Controller exam can now download the RRB Section Controller previous year paper from the table given below to practice and understand the exam pattern before the exam.
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Previous Year Paper
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Download PDF
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RRB Section Controller Paper 2026
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RRB Section Controller Paper 2025
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RRB Section Controller Paper 2024
Benefits of Solving RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper
Solving previous year papers regularly gives candidates several advantages before the actual exam:
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Helps understand the real exam pattern and question format
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Improves speed and accuracy while solving questions
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Builds familiarity with the difficulty level of the exam
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Helps identify important and repeated topics
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Allows candidates to spot their weak areas and work on them
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Builds confidence and reduces exam-day stress
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Helps with better time management during the actual CBT
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Practicing with solutions also helps candidates understand the correct approach to solve tricky questions, rather than just memorizing answers.
Preparation Tips Using RRB Section Controller Previous Year Paper
Candidates can follow these preparation tips for the RRB Section Controller exam 2026
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Set a fixed time limit while solving each paper to match real exam conditions
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Solve at least 8-10 previous year papers before the final exam
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After solving, check answers and note down mistakes
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Focus more on topics where you make repeated errors
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Keep a separate notebook for formulas and important facts from General Awareness
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Attempt mock tests along with previous year papers for better practice
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Revise short notes a few days before the exam instead of learning new topics
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Following these tips along with regular practice can help candidates improve their overall score in the RRB Section Controller CBT exam.
FAQs
Q1. Where can I get RRB Section Controller previous year papers?
Previous year papers with solutions are available on various exam preparation websites and can be downloaded as PDFs for free practice.
Q2. How many previous year papers should I solve before the exam?
Candidates are generally advised to solve at least 8-10 previous year papers before appearing for the final exam.
Q3. Is there negative marking in the RRB Section Controller exam?
Yes, the exam has negative marking for incorrect answers.
Q4. What subjects are covered in the RRB Section Controller CBT?
The exam covers Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science.
Q5. In which languages is the RRB Section Controller exam conducted?
The exam is conducted in bilingual mode, in both Hindi and English.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com