SBI Clerk 2020 Exam on 22 Feb: Check Prelims Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cutoff, Result & Notifications

SBI will conduct the Clerk 2020 Exam for the recruitment of over 8000 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who get recruited as SBI Clerks will be liable to get around Rs 26,000 per month inclusive of DA and other allowances. SBI Clerks are initially appointed on probation for a minimum 6 months and are later confirmed as permanent employees on the basis of their performance and learning. Candidates under the age of 28 years with Graduation in any discipline are eligible for this post.

The selection process of SBI Clerk 2020 involves Preliminary exam, Mains Exam and Language Test. The SBI will conduct the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam on 22 February, 29 February, 1 March and 8 March to shortlist the candidates for the next round – SBI Clerk Mains 2020. We have shared below the complete details of the SBI Clerk Prelims and Mains exam including the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Cut off marks, Mock Test, Selection Criteria, Training Period, Salary and other details along with the official SBI Clerk Notification PDF. The SBI Clerk Prelims Marks will not be counted for the final selection; only the aggregate marks of Mains exam will be considered.

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2020

Have a look at some Important Dates for the SBI Clerk 2020 Exam (Prelims & Mains):

Important Dates for SBI Clerk 2020 Exam SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date (Online) 22 February 29 February 1 March 8 March SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 March 2020 SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 April 2020 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date (Online) 19 April 2020 SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 May 2020

For full SBI Clerk Exam Schedule, visit:

SBI Clerk Exam Date & Schedule 2020

Let’s look at the Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Selection Process, Cut off, Mock Test, and Merit List Criteria of the SBI Clerk 2020 Exam for Junior Associate post in detail:

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification PDF

The State Bank of India (SBI) released the official Notification for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment on January 2, 2020 to fill a total of 8000 vacancies in clerical cadre. Candidates can download the notification PDF below by clicking the given link:

Download SBI Clerk Notification 2020

SBI Clerk 2020: Admit Card

The SBI has already released the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 on its official website @ sbi.co.in. Those who have still not downloaded their admit cards can download now by following the given easy steps. Here is a step-by-step process to get the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on Call Letters on “Recruitment of Junior Associates …” Link

Step 3: Enter Registration/Roll Number, Birth Date and Captcha Code

Step 4: Download your admit card

It is compulsory for the candidates to carry their SBI Clerk Admit Card on the day of examination. You will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card.

SBI Clerk 2020: Provisional Selection Process

The SBI Clerk selection process involves online exams – Prelims and Mains, followed by a Language Test. Have a look at the complete details of each stage below:

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020: Candidates need to qualify this stage to get shortlisted for the next round. However, the marks obtained in the prelims are not added for the final selection.

SBI Clerk Mains 2020: Candidates’ provisional selection is made on the basis of the aggregate marks achieved in the Mains Examination.

SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test 2020 (LPT): Candidates who qualify the Mains exam and produce their 10th or 12th class mark sheet or certificate proving that they have studied the opted local language will not be required to sit for the Language Proficiency Test. In other cases, the SBI will hold the LPT after the provisional selection of candidates and before their joining. Those who fail in the Language Test will be disqualified.

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam Pattern– Prelims & Mains

Let’s have a look at the detailed and latest exam pattern of the Prelims and Main examination below:

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2020

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

- Each question is of 1 Mark

- There is negative marking of 1/4th marks

- There is sectional timing of each test – 20 minutes for 1 section

- Candidates need to attempt around 30 questions in 20 minutes

- Medium of Exam will be Bilingual – Hindi & English

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2020

Name of Test Total Questions Marks Time General & Financial Awareness 50 50 35 minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 45 minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 minutes General English 40 40 35 minutes Total 190 200 2 hours 40 minutes

- Questions will be asked in Objective Multiple Choice format

- 1/4th marks will be deducted for wrong answers

- There is a separate sectional timing of each test

- Medium of Exam will be Bilingual – Hindi & English

SBI Clerk 2020: Syllabus – Prelims & Mains

SBI Clerk Prelims Syllabus 2020

English Language Reading Comprehension Grammar Synonym & Antonym Cloze Test Fillers Phrases and Idioms Error Detection One word Substitution Sentence Correction Sentence rearrangements Reasoning Ability Puzzles Alphanumeric Series Blood Relations Syllogism Coding-Decoding Analogy Direction and Distance Input-Output Odd Man Out Order Ranking Numerical Ability Number System Data Interpretation Quadratic Simplification Approximation HCF and LCM SI & CI Ratio and Proportion Speed, Distance and Time Averages Percentage Time and Work Problem on Ages

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2020

General / Financial Awareness Current affairs Static GK - Government Schemes, National and International days, Sports, Indian Constitution, Culture of India, Currency, Awards and Honours, History, Polity Financial Awareness - Functions of RBI; Overview of Indian Financial System; Indian banking system; Fiscal/Monetary policy; Financial institutions like RBI/SEBI/IRDA/FSD; International organizations like IMF/World Bank/ADB/UNO/SWIFT/IBA/UFBU/Bank Board Bureau (BBB)/ADB; Banking Terms Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Reasoning Ability: Puzzles, Data Sufficiency, Alphanumeric Series, Coding-decoding, Input-Output, Blood Relations, Ranking, Direction and Sense, Figure Series, Syllogism Computer Aptitude: History, Input and Output devices, Hardware and software, Windows, Internet services, MS-Office, Abbreviations, Hacking & Security Tools, Short-cut Keys, Modern Day Technology Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation, Number System, Quadratic, Simplification, Approximation, HCF and LCM, SI & CI, Ratio and Proportion, Speed, Distance and Time, Averages, Percentage, Time and Work, Problem on Ages General English Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Sentence Improvement, Para Jumbles, Spotting Errors, Fillers, Phrase Replacement, Idioms & Phrases, Grammar

For detailed syllabus, visit:

SBI Clerk Syllabus 2020

SBI Clerk 2020: Mock Test, Important Questions, Practice Papers

Here we have shared the direct links of the SBI Clerk Mock Tests, Important Questions and Practice Papers. Undertake the given test series and boost your preparations now for the upcoming SBI Clerk exam. These questions have chances to be asked in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam. Have a look:

SBI Clerk Cut Off 2020

The SBI releases the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off along with the declaration of Result 2020. The cut off marks will be published separately for Prelims and Mains examination. Soon after the conclusion of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020, the SBI Clerk Expected Cut Off 2020 will be out for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates. Till then, have a look at previous Year’s cut off marks of SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 exam (State-wise):

SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off 2019 State Cut Off J & K 81.75 Kerala 78 Chandigarh 77.25 Punjab 76.25 Bihar 76.25 Haryana 75.25 Uttarakhand 75.25 Jharkhand 75 Andhra Pradesh 74.75 West Bengal 73.25 Odisha 73.5 Madhya Pradesh 73.5 Uttar Pradesh 72.25 Himachal Pradesh 71.75 Delhi 71.25 Rajasthan 71 Telangana 68.50 Gujarat 65.5 Maharashtra 62.50 Tamil Nadu 61.25 Chhattisgarh 57.50 Assam 57 Karnataka 48.50

SBI Clerk 2020: Final Selection & Merit List

The SBI prepares the final merit list of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 on the basis of candidates’ performance in the Online Main Examination. Candidates’ Final Selection is subject to:

- Qualifying SBI Clerk Mains Exam

- Qualifying local language test

- Verification of candidate’s eligibility as specified in SBI Clerk Notification

- Verification of application form details furnished by the candidate

SBI Clerk Result Date 2020

The final SBI Clerk Result of provisionally selected candidates will be declared online at sbi.co.in. The result is expected to be released in May 2020.

SBI Clerk 2020: Salary & Pay Scale

The SBI Clerks are offered a pay scale of 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110- 2120/1- 30230-1310/1-31450. In a Metro like Delhi or Mumbai, the SBI Clerk get around Rs 26,000 per month as salary which is inclusive of Dearness Allowance and other allowances. For details pay matrix and salary structure, visit:

SBI Clerk Salary 2020

SBI Clerk FAQS 2020: Frequently Asked Questions

After going through the above details, let’s discuss some Common FAQs – Frequently Asked Questions related to the SBI Clerk 2020 exam:

Q1. What is the SBI Clerk Exam?

Answer: SBI Clerk exam is conducted every year to fill vacancies to the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in the State Bank of India (SBI). The exam is held online in two phases - Prelims and Mains.

Q2. What is the SBI Clerk Exam Date 2020?

Answer: SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam will be held on 22 & 29 February and 1 & 8 March. The SBI Clerk Mains exam will be held on 19 April 2020.

Q3. How many vacancies will be filled through SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020?

Answer: SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 aims to fill over 8000 vacancies of Clerk (Junior Associates).

Q4. What is the educational qualification for SBI Clerk Job?

Answer: Candidates should have completed Graduation (Bachelor’s Degree) in any subject from a recognized University. The graduation degree can be from any discipline such as B.Tech, B.Sc, B.A., B.Com, BBA and others.

Q5. What is the age limit to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The minimum age limit is 21 years as on 1st January 2020 and the maximum age limit is 28 years. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and Jammu and Kashmir quota holding candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Q6. Is SBI Clerk bilingual in nature?

Answer: Yes, the SBI Clerk Question Paper is set in bilingual language – Hindi and English.

Q7. Is there a Negative Marking in SBI Clerk Exam 2020?

Answer: Yes, there is negative marking in SBI Clerk Prelims as well as Mains exam. 1/4th marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Q8. Will the marks of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam be counted for final selection?

Answer: No, the scores of SBI Clerk Prelims exam are not counted for the final merit list. Candidates just need to qualify this round to sit for SBI Clerk Mains 2020.