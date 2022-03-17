SBI SCO 2022 Written Exam Cancelled, Check New Selection Process for 48 Assistant Manager Posts

SBI SCO 2022 Written Exam Cancelled: The State Bank of India was scheduled to conduct the SBI SCO 2022 Written Exam on 20th March 2022 for eligible Indian candidates for appointment in the Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis. The SBI SCO 2022 Vacancies include a total of 48 Assistant Manager posts of which 15 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 vacancies are for Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching).

We at Jagran Josh bring you the latest update issued on the official website of the State Bank of India for the SBI SCO 2022 Revised Selection Process. Earlier, candidates were to be selected on the basis of their performance in the Online Written Test and Interview. More updates on the SBI SCO 2022 Interview will be updated. Read below for more details.

SBI SCO 2022 Revised Selection Process

The new Selection Process of candidates for both the posts in the SBI SCO 2022 will be done through ‘Shortlisting and Interview’ instead of ‘Online Written Test & Interview’.

After the Shortlisting of Applications, selected candidates will be informed and called for the Interview phase. The dates for SBI SCO 2022 Interview are yet to be released.

Candidates should note that mere fulfilling minimum qualifications and experience will not vest any right in candidates for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed through their registered mobile number and email address if they have been shortlisted for the Interview. The time, date, and venue for the Interview will be shared through the registered mobile number and email address of each candidate. Intimation/call letter for Interview will be sent by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. NO HARD COPY WILL BE SENT.

NOTE: Shortlisting will be provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of all details/documents with the original when a candidate reports for interview (if called).