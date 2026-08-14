UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: Will It Be Released TODAY?
UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer keys for UGC NET and CSIR NET June 2026 this week. As of August 14, the exact release date and time have not been confirmed. Check the complete article to know more.
Key Points
- NTA to release UGC NET & CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer keys.
- Keys are expected this week, possibly today, August 14, 2026.
- Candidates can check keys on nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET & CSIR NET Provisional key soon. Candidates who appeared and are waiting for the June 2026 provisional answer keys can check it from the official website . NTA has confirmed that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026 and CSIR NET June 2026 will be released this week. However, the agency has not announced a specific date or time yet. It can be released by today August 14, 2026 but nothing has been confirmed till yet.
Also Check- UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates
NTA UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The NTA has stated that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026 and CSIR NET 2026 will be published on the official websites. Check the key highlights related to the recruitment in the table given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam
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UGC NET & CSIR NET June 2026
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Conducting Authority
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National Testing Agency
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UGC NET Exam Date
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June 22 to June 30, 2026
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CSIR NET Exam Date
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July 17 to 18 July 2026
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Answer Key
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Provisional
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Release Date
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August 14, 2026 (Expected)
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Official Website
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nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Expected Date and Time
The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key has not been released till now. NTA has said that the key will be published this week, but it has not specified an exact date or time. The answer key is expected to be released today August 14, 2026. The answer key will consist of the question paper and recorded responses.
CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026 Expected Date and Time
The CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key is also awaited. As of August 14, NTA has not announced the exact release date or time. However, the agency has stated that the answer key will be released this week. Therefore, the CSIR NET answer key is expected to be released by today August 14, 2026 possibly in the evening.
UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Once released, candidates will be able to download the provisional answer keys through the official website. The answer key link will become active after NTA publishes the official notice. The direct link to download the answer key will be provided in the table below.
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UGC NET Answer Key 2026
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Click Here (Activated soon)
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CSIR NET Answer Key 2026
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Click Here (Activated soon
How to Download UGC NET and CSIR NET Answer Key
Candidates can follow these steps after the answer key link is activated-
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Visit the official UGC NET or CSIR NET website.
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Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key or CSIR NET June 2026 Answer Key link.
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Enter the login credential such as application number and passwords.
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Submit the details and answer key would appear on your screen
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Download and save the answer key for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.