UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026: Will It Be Released TODAY?

Key Points NTA to release UGC NET & CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer keys.

Keys are expected this week, possibly today, August 14, 2026.

Candidates can check keys on nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET & CSIR NET Provisional key soon. Candidates who appeared and are waiting for the June 2026 provisional answer keys can check it from the official website . NTA has confirmed that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026 and CSIR NET June 2026 will be released this week. However, the agency has not announced a specific date or time yet. It can be released by today August 14, 2026 but nothing has been confirmed till yet. Also Check- UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Live Updates NTA UGC NET & CSIR NET Answer Key 2026 Highlights The NTA has stated that the provisional answer keys for UGC NET June 2026 and CSIR NET 2026 will be published on the official websites. Check the key highlights related to the recruitment in the table given below.

Particulars Details Exam UGC NET & CSIR NET June 2026 Conducting Authority National Testing Agency UGC NET Exam Date June 22 to June 30, 2026 CSIR NET Exam Date July 17 to 18 July 2026 Answer Key Provisional Release Date August 14, 2026 (Expected) Official Website nta.ac.in or csirnet.nta.ac.in UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Expected Date and Time The UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key has not been released till now. NTA has said that the key will be published this week, but it has not specified an exact date or time. The answer key is expected to be released today August 14, 2026. The answer key will consist of the question paper and recorded responses. CSIR NET Answer Key June 2026 Expected Date and Time The CSIR NET June 2026 provisional answer key is also awaited. As of August 14, NTA has not announced the exact release date or time. However, the agency has stated that the answer key will be released this week. Therefore, the CSIR NET answer key is expected to be released by today August 14, 2026 possibly in the evening.