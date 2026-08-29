UGC NET Cutoff 2026: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Cutoff Marks
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff marks on its official website. Candidates can check the subject wise, category wise cutoff marks and review their qualifying status. Check all the important details here.
Key Points
- The UGC NET June 2026 results and cutoffs for 84 subjects were released on August 28, 2026.
- Cutoffs were released for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission/only categories.
- Re-exams for English, Commerce, Sociology are on Sep 9 & 10, 2026; cutoffs pending.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2026 result and subject wise cutoff marks for 84 subjects on August 28, 2026. The cutoff has been released separately for candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and PhD admission and PhD only. Among the subjects, Persian recorded the highest JRF cutoff at 254 marks, followed by Arabic and Geography with 250 marks each. The cutoff has not been released for three subjects English, Commerce and Sociology as the re-examination for these subjects will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the UGC NET June 2026 exam in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
National Testing Agency
|
Exam
|
UGC NET June 2026
|
84 Subjects
|
Cutoff Release Date
|
August 28, 2026
|
Highest JRF Cutoff
|
Persian – 254 Marks
|
Second Highest
|
Arabic & Geography – 250 Marks
|
Criminology Cutoff
|
246 Marks
|
Candidates Appeared
|
6,07,151
|
Candidates Qualified
|
1,47,579
|
Cutoff Pending For
|
English, Commerce & Sociology
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Marks
The cutoff has been released for a total of 84 subjects. Persian topped the list with 254 marks while Arabic and Geography stood at 250 marks each. Criminology recorded 246 marks. Arab Culture and Islamic Studies and Yoga followed with 244 marks each. Candidates who appeared can check the category wise cutoff for respective subjects in the table below.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Persian
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Persian exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below.
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
Phd Only
|
UNRESERVED
|
254
|
232
|
208
|
OBC(NCL)
|
240
|
222
|
192
|
EWS
|
236
|
216
|
180
|
SC
|
124
|
124
|
110
|
ST
|
210
|
204
|
192
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Geography
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Geography exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
Phd Only
|
UNRESERVED
|
250
|
220
|
188
|
OBC(NCL)
|
240
|
204
|
172
|
EWS
|
242
|
200
|
164
|
SC
|
228
|
190
|
164
|
ST
|
222
|
182
|
160
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arabic
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arabic exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
Phd Only
|
UNRESERVED
|
250
|
220
|
188
|
OBC(NCL)
|
240
|
204
|
172
|
EWS
|
242
|
200
|
164
|
SC
|
228
|
190
|
164
|
ST
|
222
|
182
|
160
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Criminology
Candidates who participated in the UGC NET Criminology exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
Phd Only
|
UNRESERVED
|
246
|
208
|
182
|
OBC(NCL)
|
232
|
192
|
166
|
EWS
|
204
|
174
|
160
|
SC
|
206
|
174
|
148
|
ST
|
192
|
154
|
140
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arab Culture & Islamic Studies
Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arab Culture & Islamic Studies can now check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below
|
Category
|
JRF
|
Assistant Professor
|
Phd Only
|
UNRESERVED
|
244
|
220
|
202
|
OBC(NCL)
|
242
|
210
|
188
|
EWS
|
226
|
212
|
178
|
SC
|
184
|
184
|
140
|
ST
|
194
|
194
|
172
Steps to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff
Candidates can check the UGC NET June 2026 subject wise and category wise cutoff marks by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
-
Homepage will appear there you will find the Latest News Section.
-
Click on the link that states UGC NET Exam June 2026 (84) Subjects Category Wise Cut off Marks
-
The subject wise cutoff marks PDF will appear on your screen.
-
Open the PDF and search for your subject and category to check the cutoff marks.
-
Download and save for future references.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Important Details
According to the official data released by National Testing Agency (NTA), 6,07,151 candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam across the 84 subjects. A total of 1,47,579 candidates qualified across the three eligibility categories. The results and cutoff marks for English, Commerce and Sociology are not included in this release as NTA will conduct their re-examination on September 9 and 10, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.