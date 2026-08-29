UGC NET Result 2026
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UGC NET Cutoff 2026: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Cutoff Marks

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 12:40 IST

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff marks on its official website. Candidates can check the subject wise, category wise cutoff marks and review their qualifying status. Check all the important details here.

UGC NET Cutoff 2026: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Cutoff Marks
UGC NET Cutoff 2026: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Cutoff Marks

Key Points

  • The UGC NET June 2026 results and cutoffs for 84 subjects were released on August 28, 2026.
  • Cutoffs were released for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission/only categories.
  • Re-exams for English, Commerce, Sociology are on Sep 9 & 10, 2026; cutoffs pending.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2026 result and subject wise cutoff marks for 84 subjects on August 28, 2026. The cutoff has been released separately for candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and PhD admission and PhD only. Among the subjects, Persian recorded the highest JRF cutoff at 254 marks, followed by Arabic and Geography with 250 marks each. The cutoff has not been released for three subjects English, Commerce and Sociology as the re-examination for these subjects will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026. 

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details related to the UGC NET June 2026 exam in the table below. 

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority 

National Testing Agency 

Exam

UGC NET June 2026

Cutoff Released For

84 Subjects

Cutoff Release Date 

August 28, 2026

Highest JRF Cutoff

Persian – 254 Marks

Second Highest

Arabic & Geography – 250 Marks

Criminology Cutoff

246 Marks

Candidates Appeared

6,07,151

Candidates Qualified

1,47,579

Cutoff Pending For

English, Commerce & Sociology

Official Website 

ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Marks 

The cutoff has been released for a total of 84 subjects. Persian topped the list with 254 marks while Arabic and Geography stood at 250 marks each. Criminology recorded 246 marks. Arab Culture and Islamic Studies and Yoga followed with 244 marks each. Candidates who appeared can check the category wise cutoff for respective subjects in the table below.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Persian 

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Persian exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below. 

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

Phd Only

UNRESERVED

254

232

208

OBC(NCL)

240

222

192

EWS

236

216

180

SC

124

124

110

ST

210

204

192

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Geography 

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Geography exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

Phd Only

UNRESERVED

250

220

188

OBC(NCL)

240

204

172

EWS

242

200

164

SC

228

190

164

ST

222

182

160

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arabic 

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arabic exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

Phd Only

UNRESERVED

250

220

188

OBC(NCL)

240

204

172

EWS

242

200

164

SC

228

190

164

ST

222

182

160

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Criminology 

Candidates who participated in the UGC NET Criminology exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

Phd Only

UNRESERVED

246

208

182

OBC(NCL)

232

192

166

EWS

204

174

160

SC

206

174

148

ST

192

154

140

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arab Culture & Islamic Studies

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arab Culture & Islamic Studies  can now check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below

Category

JRF

Assistant Professor 

Phd Only

UNRESERVED

244

220

202

OBC(NCL)

242

210

188

EWS

226

212

178

SC

184

184

140

ST

194

194

172

Steps to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff

Candidates can check the UGC NET June 2026 subject wise and category wise cutoff marks by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Homepage will appear there you will find the Latest News Section.

  • Click on the link that states UGC NET Exam June 2026 (84) Subjects Category Wise Cut off Marks

  • The subject wise cutoff marks PDF will appear on your screen.

  • Open the PDF and search for your subject and category to check the cutoff marks.

  • Download and save for future references.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Important Details 

According to the official data released by National Testing Agency (NTA), 6,07,151 candidates appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 exam across the 84 subjects. A total of 1,47,579 candidates qualified across the three eligibility categories. The results and cutoff marks for English, Commerce and Sociology are not included in this release as NTA will conduct their re-examination on September 9 and 10, 2026. 


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 12:40 IST

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