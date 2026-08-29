UGC NET Cutoff 2026: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Cutoff Marks

Key Points The UGC NET June 2026 results and cutoffs for 84 subjects were released on August 28, 2026.

Cutoffs were released for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD admission/only categories.

Re-exams for English, Commerce, Sociology are on Sep 9 & 10, 2026; cutoffs pending.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET June 2026 result and subject wise cutoff marks for 84 subjects on August 28, 2026. The cutoff has been released separately for candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and PhD admission and PhD only. Among the subjects, Persian recorded the highest JRF cutoff at 254 marks, followed by Arabic and Geography with 250 marks each. The cutoff has not been released for three subjects English, Commerce and Sociology as the re-examination for these subjects will be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026. UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Highlights Candidates can check the important details related to the UGC NET June 2026 exam in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority National Testing Agency Exam UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released For 84 Subjects Cutoff Release Date August 28, 2026 Highest JRF Cutoff Persian – 254 Marks Second Highest Arabic & Geography – 250 Marks Criminology Cutoff 246 Marks Candidates Appeared 6,07,151 Candidates Qualified 1,47,579 Cutoff Pending For English, Commerce & Sociology Official Website ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: Top 5 Subjects With Highest Marks The cutoff has been released for a total of 84 subjects. Persian topped the list with 254 marks while Arabic and Geography stood at 250 marks each. Criminology recorded 246 marks. Arab Culture and Islamic Studies and Yoga followed with 244 marks each. Candidates who appeared can check the category wise cutoff for respective subjects in the table below. UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Persian Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Persian exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below. Category JRF Assistant Professor Phd Only UNRESERVED 254 232 208 OBC(NCL) 240 222 192 EWS 236 216 180 SC 124 124 110 ST 210 204 192 UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Geography

Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Geography exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below Category JRF Assistant Professor Phd Only UNRESERVED 250 220 188 OBC(NCL) 240 204 172 EWS 242 200 164 SC 228 190 164 ST 222 182 160 UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arabic Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arabic exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below Category JRF Assistant Professor Phd Only UNRESERVED 250 220 188 OBC(NCL) 240 204 172 EWS 242 200 164 SC 228 190 164 ST 222 182 160 UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Criminology Candidates who participated in the UGC NET Criminology exam can check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below

Category JRF Assistant Professor Phd Only UNRESERVED 246 208 182 OBC(NCL) 232 192 166 EWS 204 174 160 SC 206 174 148 ST 192 154 140 UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff for Arab Culture & Islamic Studies Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET Arab Culture & Islamic Studies can now check the category wise cutoff marks in the table below Category JRF Assistant Professor Phd Only UNRESERVED 244 220 202 OBC(NCL) 242 210 188 EWS 226 212 178 SC 184 184 140 ST 194 194 172 Steps to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Candidates can check the UGC NET June 2026 subject wise and category wise cutoff marks by following the steps given below: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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