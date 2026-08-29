UGC NET June Cutoff 2026: Highest Cutoff Surprises Candidates, Check Subject-Wise Marks Analysis
UGC NET June 2026 sees an increase across various subjects. Check the subject-wise JRF and Assistant Professor marks increases, decreases, and a complete analysis of previous years here.
Key Points
- NTA released UGC NET June 2026 results & cutoffs on August 28, 2026.
- Cutoffs for UGC NET vary yearly due to applications, paper difficulty, and normalization.
- Criminology had the highest JRF cutoff (254) in June 2024; Geography led June 2026 (250).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET result and the cutoff for the 84 subjects for the June 2026 session on August 28, 2026. The UGC NET cutoff is never a single fixed number; it changes every session the exam is conducted based on subjects, category, and the total number of candidates who appear for the exam. Thousands of candidates compete for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. The answer to the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June Exam can only be answered by saying that it depends on the subject, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and other factors, but there may be some years and subjects which stand out.
The Highest UGC NET Cutoff for the June Exam Over the Years
To determine which year, along with the subject, had the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June exam, we will have to look at the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET exam held for the June session. Given below is the comparison table of the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET June session for JRF and Assistant Professor:-
|
Subject
|
JRF 2024
|
AP 2024
|
JRF 2025
|
AP 2025
|
JRF 2026
|
AP 2026
|
Economics
|
210
|
182
|
198
|
170
|
224
|
196
|
Philosophy
|
202
|
180
|
222
|
194
|
236
|
208
|
Political Science
|
99.73
|
96.34
|
244
|
237
|
222
|
196
|
History
|
99.79
|
97.66
|
180
|
162
|
190
|
168
|
Psychology
|
222
|
198
|
248
|
226
|
204
|
180
|
Education
|
218
|
190
|
206
|
182
|
232
|
206
|
Public Administration
|
210
|
186
|
224
|
198
|
240
|
216
|
Social Work
|
216
|
190
|
206
|
180
|
216
|
190
|
Sanskrit
|
204
|
180
|
224
|
198
|
206
|
180
|
Law
|
216
|
188
|
200
|
178
|
204
|
178
|
Management
|
214
|
184
|
218
|
192
|
214
|
184
|
Geogrpahy
|
204
|
180
|
216
|
192
|
250
|
220
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
218
|
188
|
186
|
158
|
214
|
180
|
Forensic Science
|
200
|
180
|
196
|
172
|
206
|
182
|
Criminology
|
254
|
220
|
242
|
222
|
246
|
208
|
Visual Art
|
180
|
158
|
194
|
168
|
200
|
174
|
Physical Education
|
190
|
166
|
206
|
178
|
240
|
192
|
Home Science
|
214
|
188
|
202
|
174
|
220
|
190
|
Environmental Sciences
|
182
|
160
|
174
|
156
|
194
|
162
|
Electronic Science
|
166
|
154
|
196
|
170
|
178
|
158
|
Hindi
|
99.77
|
97.32
|
218
|
190
|
198
|
174
|
Library & Information Science
|
188
|
166
|
186
|
166
|
190
|
168
|
Mass Comm. & Journalism
|
216
|
184
|
204
|
176
|
190
|
168
If we compare the previous three years' data of the UGC NET Cutoff of the June Exam for 2024, 2025, and 2026, there are some points worth mentioning, which are as follows:-
-
Cutoffs for many subjects over the years do not show a direct increase or decrease; they are different. For example, Psychology saw a JRF cutoff of 222 in 2024, increased in the year 2025 to 248 and then again dropped this year to 204.
|
Subject
|
JRF 2024
|
AP 2024
|
JRF 2025
|
AP 2025
|
JRF 2026
|
AP 2024
|
Psychology
|
222
|
198
|
248
|
226
|
204
|
180
-
Other subjects like Geography have shown an increasing trend in the JRF category over the period of three years, from 204 in 2024 to 216 in 2025 and reaching 250 in the 2026 exam.
-
Similarly, other subjects like Mass Communication and Journalism also saw their highest JRF cutoff in 2024: 216 marks, which then steadily decreased over the 2025 and 2026 cycles.
-
The highest recorded JRF Cutoff across the various subjects of the UGC NET is Criminology with 254 marks in the June 2024 cycle. While in the June 2026 cycle, the highest JRF cutoff is for Geography with 250 marks.
Also check, UGC NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Key Takeaways of the UGC NET June Cutoff 2026
There are certain important key takeaways from the UGC NET June Cutoff 2026 and its comparison with the previous two cycles of 2024 and 2025, which are as follows:-
- Geography: In the JRF posts, the highest cutoff marks are 250 as compared to the other two cycles. In 2024, the JRF cutoff was 204, and 216 in 2025. The cutoff for June 2026 increased to 46 points as compared to 2024 and 34 points as compared to 2025.
- Psychology: In JRF, the cutoff for psychology was 204, whereas in 2024 it was 222, and in 2025 it was 248. The subject has seen a decline in the cutoff marks this year of 44 points in comparison to the 2025 cutoff and 18 points decrease in comparison to the 2024 cutoff.
Similarly, various subject cutoffs have seen this fluctuation over the 2024, 2025 and 2026 cycle. These fluctuations are caused by various factors.
Why Do These Cutoffs Differ Every Year?
There are a few important factors that cause the cutoffs of the subjects to change every year, which are as follows:-
- The number of applications for each subject changes every year; hence, the cutoffs increase or decrease depending on the number of applications.
- If the paper is easy compared to previous years, candidates may score high, increasing the cutoff, whereas a difficult paper does the opposite.
- The normalisation process also plays an important role, as the exam is conducted over multiple shifts and multiple days, so the NTA uses the normalisation process.
The UGC NET cutoff marks are jot predictabel may change every year based on various factors. Hence, no single number can be decided for the highest UGC NET cutoff.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.