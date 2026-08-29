UGC NET Result 2026
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UGC NET June Cutoff 2026: Highest Cutoff Surprises Candidates, Check Subject-Wise Marks Analysis

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 13:17 IST

UGC NET June 2026 sees an increase across various subjects. Check the subject-wise JRF and Assistant Professor marks increases, decreases, and a complete analysis of previous years here.

UGC NET June Cutoff 2026: Highest Cutoff Surprises Candidates, Check Subject-Wise Marks Analysis
UGC NET June Cutoff 2026: Highest Cutoff Surprises Candidates, Check Subject-Wise Marks Analysis

Key Points

  • NTA released UGC NET June 2026 results & cutoffs on August 28, 2026.
  • Cutoffs for UGC NET vary yearly due to applications, paper difficulty, and normalization.
  • Criminology had the highest JRF cutoff (254) in June 2024; Geography led June 2026 (250).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET result and the cutoff for the 84 subjects for the June 2026 session on August 28, 2026. The UGC NET cutoff is never a single fixed number; it changes every session the exam is conducted based on subjects, category, and the total number of candidates who appear for the exam. Thousands of candidates compete for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. The answer to the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June Exam can only be answered by saying that it depends on the subject, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and other factors, but there may be some years and subjects which stand out. 

The Highest UGC NET Cutoff for the June Exam Over the Years

To determine which year, along with the subject, had the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June exam, we will have to look at the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET exam held for the June session. Given below is the comparison table of the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET June session for JRF and Assistant Professor:-

Subject

JRF 2024

AP 2024

JRF 2025

AP 2025

JRF 2026

AP 2026

Economics

210

182

198

170

224

196

Philosophy

202

180

222

194

236

208

Political Science

99.73

96.34

244

237

222

196

History

99.79

97.66

180

162

190

168 

Psychology

222

198

248

226

204

180

Education

218

190

206

182

232

206

Public Administration

210

186

224

198

240

216

Social Work

216

190

206

180

216

190

Sanskrit

204

180

224

198

206

180

Law

216

188

200

178

204

178

Management 

214

184

218

192

214

184

Geogrpahy

204

180

216

192

250

220

Computer Science & Applications

218

188

186

158

214

180

Forensic Science

200

180

196

172

206

182

Criminology

254

220

242

222

246

208

Visual Art

180

158

194

168

200

174

Physical Education

190

166

206

178

240

192

Home Science

214

188

202

174

220

190

Environmental Sciences

182

160

174

156

194

162

Electronic Science

166

154

196

170

178

158

Hindi

99.77

97.32

218

190

198

174

Library & Information Science

188

166

186

166

190

168

Mass Comm. & Journalism

216

184

204

176

190

168

If we compare the previous three years' data of the UGC NET Cutoff of the June Exam for 2024, 2025, and 2026, there are some points worth mentioning, which are as follows:-

  • Cutoffs for many subjects over the years do not show a direct increase or decrease; they are different. For example, Psychology saw a JRF cutoff of 222 in 2024, increased in the year 2025 to 248 and then again dropped this year to 204.

Subject

JRF 2024

AP 2024

JRF 2025

AP 2025

JRF 2026

AP 2024

Psychology

222

198

248

226

204

180

  • Other subjects like Geography have shown an increasing trend in the JRF category over the period of three years, from 204 in 2024 to 216 in 2025 and reaching 250 in the 2026 exam.

Previous Year Comparison of Geogrpahy

  • Similarly, other subjects like Mass Communication and Journalism also saw their highest JRF cutoff in 2024: 216 marks, which then steadily decreased over the 2025 and 2026 cycles.

  • The highest recorded JRF Cutoff across the various subjects of the UGC NET is Criminology with 254 marks in the June 2024 cycle. While in the June 2026 cycle, the highest JRF cutoff is for Geography with 250 marks.

Also check, UGC NET June 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Key Takeaways of the UGC NET June Cutoff 2026

There are certain important key takeaways from the UGC NET June Cutoff 2026 and its comparison with the previous two cycles of 2024 and 2025, which are as follows:-

  • Geography: In the JRF posts, the highest cutoff marks are 250 as compared to the other two cycles. In 2024, the JRF cutoff was 204, and 216 in 2025. The cutoff for June 2026 increased to 46 points as compared to 2024 and  34 points as compared to 2025.
  • Psychology: In JRF, the cutoff for psychology was 204, whereas in 2024 it was  222, and in 2025 it was 248. The subject has seen a decline in the cutoff marks this year of 44 points in comparison to the 2025 cutoff and 18 points decrease in comparison to the 2024 cutoff. 

Similarly, various subject cutoffs have seen this fluctuation over the 2024, 2025 and 2026 cycle. These fluctuations are caused by various factors. 

Why Do These Cutoffs Differ Every Year?

There are a few important factors that cause the cutoffs of the subjects to change every year, which are as follows:-

  • The number of applications for each subject changes every year; hence, the cutoffs increase or decrease depending on the number of applications.
  • If the paper is easy compared to previous years, candidates may score high, increasing the cutoff, whereas a difficult paper does the opposite.
  • The normalisation process also plays an important role, as the exam is conducted over multiple shifts and multiple days, so the NTA uses the normalisation process.

The UGC NET cutoff marks are jot predictabel may change every year based on various factors. Hence, no single number can be decided for the highest UGC NET cutoff.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 13:17 IST

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