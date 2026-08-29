UGC NET June Cutoff 2026: Highest Cutoff Surprises Candidates, Check Subject-Wise Marks Analysis

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET result and the cutoff for the 84 subjects for the June 2026 session on August 28, 2026. The UGC NET cutoff is never a single fixed number; it changes every session the exam is conducted based on subjects, category, and the total number of candidates who appear for the exam. Thousands of candidates compete for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility. The answer to the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June Exam can only be answered by saying that it depends on the subject, the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and other factors, but there may be some years and subjects which stand out.

The Highest UGC NET Cutoff for the June Exam Over the Years

To determine which year, along with the subject, had the highest UGC NET cutoff for the June exam, we will have to look at the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET exam held for the June session. Given below is the comparison table of the previous years' cutoffs of the UGC NET June session for JRF and Assistant Professor:-