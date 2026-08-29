UGC NET Result 2026
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UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Download Subject-wise & Category-wise Marks Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:00 IST

UGC NET JUNE 2026 Cutoff has been released by the NTA along with the result on 28 August 2026. Candidates who appeared in the June Examination must check the complete subject-wise & category-wise cutoff marks in this article for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD.  

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Download Subject-wise & Category-wise Marks Here
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Download Subject-wise & Category-wise Marks Here

Key Points

  • NTA released UGC NET June 2026 subject & category-wise cutoff marks on Aug 28, 2026.
  • Cutoffs determine eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission.
  • Candidates can check detailed cutoffs on ugcnet.nta.nic.in to verify qualification.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 subject and category-wise cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the minimum qualifying marks required for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility, subject-wise. The cutoff varies by subject and category, including Unreserved, OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved cutoff for JRF is 222, while for Assistant Professor it is 196. Candidates can check their subject's exact cutoff below and compare their scores to see if they qualify for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff  in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET June 2026

Exam Dates

June 22 to June 30, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released

August 16, 2026

Result Status

Released (28 August 2026)

Final Answer Key 

Released (28 August 2026)

Subjects Covered (First Batch)

84 subjects

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Cutoff 

Released along with the result

UGC NET Cutoff 2026

UGC NET cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must get to qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admission. NTA sets separate cutoffs for each subject and category, since difficulty levels and number of candidates differ across papers. 

The cutoff is not fixed and changes every session based on exam difficulty, number of test-takers, and total vacancies. Candidates scoring equal to or above the cutoff are declared qualified. Scoring above the cutoff does not guarantee a JRF fellowship, as JRF has limited slots decided separately.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff

Check Here

UGC NET June Subject-Wise Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check complete subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks in the table given below:

UGC NET June 2026 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

Subject

UR

OBC (NCL)

EWS

SC

ST

Economics

224

212

216

204

192

Political Science

222

212

214

202

194

Philosophy

236

224

230

218

204

Psychology

204

192

192

180

176

History

190

182

182

168

164

Education

232

222

226

212

206

Social Work

216

206

214

194

186

Hindi

198

190

190

178

168

Sanskrit

206

196

200

184

174

Public Administration

240

232

226

222

218

Management

214

202

204

194

190

Law

204

190

194

180

174

Library & Information Science

190

180

184

168

162

Mass Comm. & Journalism

190

176

176

174

160

Geography

250

240

242

228

222

Computer Science & Applications

214

200

200

188

182

Electronic Science

178

170

172

162

170

Environmental Sciences

194

178

182

164

156

Forensic Science

206

194

200

186

188

Criminology

246

232

204

206

192

Visual Art

200

190

192

184

182

Physical Education

240

216

216

188

184

Home Science

220

206

208

194

194

UGC NET June 2026 Assistant Professor:

Subject

UR

OBC (NCL)

EWS

SC

ST

Economics

196

178

178

164

160

Political Science

196

180

180

168

160

Philosophy

208

188

188

174

158

Psychology

180

162

164

156

152

History

168

154

154

144

140

Education

206

192

188

180

178

Social Work

190

174

176

162

156

Hindi

174

158

160

148

142

Sanskrit

180

162

164

150

142

Public Administration

216

200

194

186

176

Management

184

166

166

158

156

Law

178

164

164

154

150

Library & Information Science

168

152

150

144

140

Mass Comm. & Journalism

168

154

154

146

146

Geography

220

204

200

190

182

Computer Science & Applications

180

162

162

156

154

Electronic Science

158

144

148

138

134

Environmental Sciences

162

146

148

138

136

Forensic Science

182

170

168

160

156

Criminology

208

192

174

174

154

Visual Art

174

158

158

152

148

Physical Education

192

166

168

152

152

Home Science

190

174

172

164

164

UGC NET June 2026 PhD Only admission:

Subject

UR

OBC (NCL)

EWS

SC

ST

Economics

170

154

150

144

142

Political Science

170

156

150

148

142

Philosophy

178

160

152

150

136

Psychology

160

146

144

138

136

History

148

136

136

130

126

Education

182

168

160

160

160

Social Work

166

152

148

140

138

Hindi

150

138

136

134

128

Sanskrit

152

138

134

132

126

Public Administration

188

174

166

162

160

Management

162

148

144

140

142

Law

160

148

144

138

134

Library & Information Science

146

136

134

130

126

Mass Comm. & Journalism

150

138

136

132

134

Geography

188

172

164

164

160

Computer Science & Applications

158

146

142

140

138

Electronic Science

142

132

132

126

124

Environmental Sciences

142

132

132

126

124

Forensic Science

164

152

146

144

140

Criminology

182

166

160

148

140

Visual Art

152

140

140

138

132

Physical Education

158

142

140

132

132

Home Science

166

154

150

148

148

How to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff:

  • Visit the official NTA UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Marks"
  • The cutoff PDF will open, showing subject and category-wise marks
  • Use Ctrl+F to search your subject name in the PDF
  • Check the cutoff marks for your category (UR/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD)
  • Compare your score with the cutoff to check your qualifying status

UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2026: Check Minimum Marks Required

Candidates must score equal to or above the cutoff marks in their subject and category to qualify UGC NET June 2026. The qualifying marks are different for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD eligibility. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved category needs 222 marks for JRF, 196 marks for Assistant Professor, and 170 marks for PhD. Candidates should check their subject and category in the table above to know the exact minimum marks required to qualify.

UGC NET Cut Off Marks 2026: How Are Cut-Offs Determined?

NTA decides the UGC NET cutoff based on several factors. These include the number of candidates who appear for each subject, the difficulty level of the paper, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates in that session. The cutoff is not fixed and can go up or down every session. Category-wise reservation rules are also applied while setting cutoff marks for OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Factors Affecting UGC NET Cutoff 2026

  • Number of candidates who appeared for the exam
  • Difficulty level of the question paper
  • Total number of vacancies in JRF and Assistant Professor posts
  • Category of the candidate (UR, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, PwD)
  • Number of candidates qualifying in each subject
  • Overall performance trend of candidates in that session


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Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 29, 2026, 08:26 IST

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    FAQs

    •  What is the UGC NET Cut Off 2026 category wise?
      +
      The UGC NET Cut Off 2026 is lowest for ST category and highest for Unreserved category in most subjects, with OBC(NCL), EWS, and SC categories falling in between.
    • What is the UGC NET Cut Off 2026 subject wise?
      +
      The UGC NET Cut Off 2026 is different for each subject. For example, Geography has a higher cutoff of 250 marks (UR, JRF) compared to Tamil at 188 marks (UR, JRF).
    • How can I download the UGC NET Cut Off 2026 PDF?
      +
      Candidates can download the UGC NET Cut Off 2026 PDF from the official NTA UGC NET website by clicking on the cutoff marks notification link.
    • Where can I check UGC NET Cut Off 2026?
      +
      Candidates can check the UGC NET Cut Off 2026 on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

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