UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Download Subject-wise & Category-wise Marks Here
UGC NET JUNE 2026 Cutoff has been released by the NTA along with the result on 28 August 2026. Candidates who appeared in the June Examination must check the complete subject-wise & category-wise cutoff marks in this article for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD.
Key Points
- NTA released UGC NET June 2026 subject & category-wise cutoff marks on Aug 28, 2026.
- Cutoffs determine eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission.
- Candidates can check detailed cutoffs on ugcnet.nta.nic.in to verify qualification.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 subject and category-wise cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the minimum qualifying marks required for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility, subject-wise. The cutoff varies by subject and category, including Unreserved, OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved cutoff for JRF is 222, while for Assistant Professor it is 196. Candidates can check their subject's exact cutoff below and compare their scores to see if they qualify for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission.
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Name
|
UGC NET June 2026
|
Exam Dates
|
June 22 to June 30, 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key Released
|
August 16, 2026
|
Final Answer Key
|
Released (28 August 2026)
|
Subjects Covered (First Batch)
|
84 subjects
|
Official Website
|
Cutoff
|
Released along with the result
UGC NET Cutoff 2026
UGC NET cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must get to qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admission. NTA sets separate cutoffs for each subject and category, since difficulty levels and number of candidates differ across papers.
The cutoff is not fixed and changes every session based on exam difficulty, number of test-takers, and total vacancies. Candidates scoring equal to or above the cutoff are declared qualified. Scoring above the cutoff does not guarantee a JRF fellowship, as JRF has limited slots decided separately.
|
UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff
UGC NET June Subject-Wise Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check complete subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks in the table given below:
UGC NET June 2026 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
224
|
212
|
216
|
204
|
192
|
Political Science
|
222
|
212
|
214
|
202
|
194
|
Philosophy
|
236
|
224
|
230
|
218
|
204
|
Psychology
|
204
|
192
|
192
|
180
|
176
|
History
|
190
|
182
|
182
|
168
|
164
|
Education
|
232
|
222
|
226
|
212
|
206
|
Social Work
|
216
|
206
|
214
|
194
|
186
|
Hindi
|
198
|
190
|
190
|
178
|
168
|
Sanskrit
|
206
|
196
|
200
|
184
|
174
|
Public Administration
|
240
|
232
|
226
|
222
|
218
|
Management
|
214
|
202
|
204
|
194
|
190
|
Law
|
204
|
190
|
194
|
180
|
174
|
Library & Information Science
|
190
|
180
|
184
|
168
|
162
|
Mass Comm. & Journalism
|
190
|
176
|
176
|
174
|
160
|
Geography
|
250
|
240
|
242
|
228
|
222
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
214
|
200
|
200
|
188
|
182
|
Electronic Science
|
178
|
170
|
172
|
162
|
170
|
Environmental Sciences
|
194
|
178
|
182
|
164
|
156
|
Forensic Science
|
206
|
194
|
200
|
186
|
188
|
Criminology
|
246
|
232
|
204
|
206
|
192
|
Visual Art
|
200
|
190
|
192
|
184
|
182
|
Physical Education
|
240
|
216
|
216
|
188
|
184
|
Home Science
|
220
|
206
|
208
|
194
|
194
UGC NET June 2026 Assistant Professor:
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
196
|
178
|
178
|
164
|
160
|
Political Science
|
196
|
180
|
180
|
168
|
160
|
Philosophy
|
208
|
188
|
188
|
174
|
158
|
Psychology
|
180
|
162
|
164
|
156
|
152
|
History
|
168
|
154
|
154
|
144
|
140
|
Education
|
206
|
192
|
188
|
180
|
178
|
Social Work
|
190
|
174
|
176
|
162
|
156
|
Hindi
|
174
|
158
|
160
|
148
|
142
|
Sanskrit
|
180
|
162
|
164
|
150
|
142
|
Public Administration
|
216
|
200
|
194
|
186
|
176
|
Management
|
184
|
166
|
166
|
158
|
156
|
Law
|
178
|
164
|
164
|
154
|
150
|
Library & Information Science
|
168
|
152
|
150
|
144
|
140
|
Mass Comm. & Journalism
|
168
|
154
|
154
|
146
|
146
|
Geography
|
220
|
204
|
200
|
190
|
182
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
180
|
162
|
162
|
156
|
154
|
Electronic Science
|
158
|
144
|
148
|
138
|
134
|
Environmental Sciences
|
162
|
146
|
148
|
138
|
136
|
Forensic Science
|
182
|
170
|
168
|
160
|
156
|
Criminology
|
208
|
192
|
174
|
174
|
154
|
Visual Art
|
174
|
158
|
158
|
152
|
148
|
Physical Education
|
192
|
166
|
168
|
152
|
152
|
Home Science
|
190
|
174
|
172
|
164
|
164
UGC NET June 2026 PhD Only admission:
|
Subject
|
UR
|
OBC (NCL)
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Economics
|
170
|
154
|
150
|
144
|
142
|
Political Science
|
170
|
156
|
150
|
148
|
142
|
Philosophy
|
178
|
160
|
152
|
150
|
136
|
Psychology
|
160
|
146
|
144
|
138
|
136
|
History
|
148
|
136
|
136
|
130
|
126
|
Education
|
182
|
168
|
160
|
160
|
160
|
Social Work
|
166
|
152
|
148
|
140
|
138
|
Hindi
|
150
|
138
|
136
|
134
|
128
|
Sanskrit
|
152
|
138
|
134
|
132
|
126
|
Public Administration
|
188
|
174
|
166
|
162
|
160
|
Management
|
162
|
148
|
144
|
140
|
142
|
Law
|
160
|
148
|
144
|
138
|
134
|
Library & Information Science
|
146
|
136
|
134
|
130
|
126
|
Mass Comm. & Journalism
|
150
|
138
|
136
|
132
|
134
|
Geography
|
188
|
172
|
164
|
164
|
160
|
Computer Science & Applications
|
158
|
146
|
142
|
140
|
138
|
Electronic Science
|
142
|
132
|
132
|
126
|
124
|
Environmental Sciences
|
142
|
132
|
132
|
126
|
124
|
Forensic Science
|
164
|
152
|
146
|
144
|
140
|
Criminology
|
182
|
166
|
160
|
148
|
140
|
Visual Art
|
152
|
140
|
140
|
138
|
132
|
Physical Education
|
158
|
142
|
140
|
132
|
132
|
Home Science
|
166
|
154
|
150
|
148
|
148
How to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff:
- Visit the official NTA UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
- Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Marks"
- The cutoff PDF will open, showing subject and category-wise marks
- Use Ctrl+F to search your subject name in the PDF
- Check the cutoff marks for your category (UR/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD)
- Compare your score with the cutoff to check your qualifying status
UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2026: Check Minimum Marks Required
Candidates must score equal to or above the cutoff marks in their subject and category to qualify UGC NET June 2026. The qualifying marks are different for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD eligibility. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved category needs 222 marks for JRF, 196 marks for Assistant Professor, and 170 marks for PhD. Candidates should check their subject and category in the table above to know the exact minimum marks required to qualify.
UGC NET Cut Off Marks 2026: How Are Cut-Offs Determined?
NTA decides the UGC NET cutoff based on several factors. These include the number of candidates who appear for each subject, the difficulty level of the paper, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates in that session. The cutoff is not fixed and can go up or down every session. Category-wise reservation rules are also applied while setting cutoff marks for OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.
Factors Affecting UGC NET Cutoff 2026
- Number of candidates who appeared for the exam
- Difficulty level of the question paper
- Total number of vacancies in JRF and Assistant Professor posts
- Category of the candidate (UR, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, PwD)
- Number of candidates qualifying in each subject
- Overall performance trend of candidates in that session
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Executive - Editorial
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