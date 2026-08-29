UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Released: Download Subject-wise & Category-wise Marks Here

Key Points NTA released UGC NET June 2026 subject & category-wise cutoff marks on Aug 28, 2026.

Cutoffs determine eligibility for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission.

Candidates can check detailed cutoffs on ugcnet.nta.nic.in to verify qualification.

UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 subject and category-wise cutoff marks. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the minimum qualifying marks required for JRF and Assistant Professor eligibility, subject-wise. The cutoff varies by subject and category, including Unreserved, OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD categories. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved cutoff for JRF is 222, while for Assistant Professor it is 196. Candidates can check their subject's exact cutoff below and compare their scores to see if they qualify for JRF, Assistant Professor, or PhD admission. UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates June 22 to June 30, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released August 16, 2026 Result Status Released (28 August 2026) Final Answer Key Released (28 August 2026) Subjects Covered (First Batch) 84 subjects Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in Cutoff Released along with the result

UGC NET Cutoff 2026 UGC NET cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must get to qualify for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship), Assistant Professor eligibility, or PhD admission. NTA sets separate cutoffs for each subject and category, since difficulty levels and number of candidates differ across papers. The cutoff is not fixed and changes every session based on exam difficulty, number of test-takers, and total vacancies. Candidates scoring equal to or above the cutoff are declared qualified. Scoring above the cutoff does not guarantee a JRF fellowship, as JRF has limited slots decided separately. UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Check Here UGC NET June Subject-Wise Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check complete subject-wise and category-wise cutoff marks in the table given below: UGC NET June 2026 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF):

Subject UR OBC (NCL) EWS SC ST Economics 224 212 216 204 192 Political Science 222 212 214 202 194 Philosophy 236 224 230 218 204 Psychology 204 192 192 180 176 History 190 182 182 168 164 Education 232 222 226 212 206 Social Work 216 206 214 194 186 Hindi 198 190 190 178 168 Sanskrit 206 196 200 184 174 Public Administration 240 232 226 222 218 Management 214 202 204 194 190 Law 204 190 194 180 174 Library & Information Science 190 180 184 168 162 Mass Comm. & Journalism 190 176 176 174 160 Geography 250 240 242 228 222 Computer Science & Applications 214 200 200 188 182 Electronic Science 178 170 172 162 170 Environmental Sciences 194 178 182 164 156 Forensic Science 206 194 200 186 188 Criminology 246 232 204 206 192 Visual Art 200 190 192 184 182 Physical Education 240 216 216 188 184 Home Science 220 206 208 194 194

UGC NET June 2026 Assistant Professor: Subject UR OBC (NCL) EWS SC ST Economics 196 178 178 164 160 Political Science 196 180 180 168 160 Philosophy 208 188 188 174 158 Psychology 180 162 164 156 152 History 168 154 154 144 140 Education 206 192 188 180 178 Social Work 190 174 176 162 156 Hindi 174 158 160 148 142 Sanskrit 180 162 164 150 142 Public Administration 216 200 194 186 176 Management 184 166 166 158 156 Law 178 164 164 154 150 Library & Information Science 168 152 150 144 140 Mass Comm. & Journalism 168 154 154 146 146 Geography 220 204 200 190 182 Computer Science & Applications 180 162 162 156 154 Electronic Science 158 144 148 138 134 Environmental Sciences 162 146 148 138 136 Forensic Science 182 170 168 160 156 Criminology 208 192 174 174 154 Visual Art 174 158 158 152 148 Physical Education 192 166 168 152 152 Home Science 190 174 172 164 164

UGC NET June 2026 PhD Only admission: Subject UR OBC (NCL) EWS SC ST Economics 170 154 150 144 142 Political Science 170 156 150 148 142 Philosophy 178 160 152 150 136 Psychology 160 146 144 138 136 History 148 136 136 130 126 Education 182 168 160 160 160 Social Work 166 152 148 140 138 Hindi 150 138 136 134 128 Sanskrit 152 138 134 132 126 Public Administration 188 174 166 162 160 Management 162 148 144 140 142 Law 160 148 144 138 134 Library & Information Science 146 136 134 130 126 Mass Comm. & Journalism 150 138 136 132 134 Geography 188 172 164 164 160 Computer Science & Applications 158 146 142 140 138 Electronic Science 142 132 132 126 124 Environmental Sciences 142 132 132 126 124 Forensic Science 164 152 146 144 140 Criminology 182 166 160 148 140 Visual Art 152 140 140 138 132 Physical Education 158 142 140 132 132 Home Science 166 154 150 148 148

How to Check UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the UGC NET June 2026 cutoff: Visit the official NTA UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2026 Cutoff Marks"

The cutoff PDF will open, showing subject and category-wise marks

Use Ctrl+F to search your subject name in the PDF

Check the cutoff marks for your category (UR/OBC/EWS/SC/ST/PwD)

Compare your score with the cutoff to check your qualifying status UGC NET Qualifying Marks 2026: Check Minimum Marks Required Candidates must score equal to or above the cutoff marks in their subject and category to qualify UGC NET June 2026. The qualifying marks are different for JRF, Assistant Professor, and PhD eligibility. For example, in Political Science, the Unreserved category needs 222 marks for JRF, 196 marks for Assistant Professor, and 170 marks for PhD. Candidates should check their subject and category in the table above to know the exact minimum marks required to qualify.

UGC NET Cut Off Marks 2026: How Are Cut-Offs Determined? NTA decides the UGC NET cutoff based on several factors. These include the number of candidates who appear for each subject, the difficulty level of the paper, the total number of vacancies, and the overall performance of candidates in that session. The cutoff is not fixed and can go up or down every session. Category-wise reservation rules are also applied while setting cutoff marks for OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. Factors Affecting UGC NET Cutoff 2026 Number of candidates who appeared for the exam

Difficulty level of the question paper

Total number of vacancies in JRF and Assistant Professor posts

Category of the candidate (UR, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, PwD)

Number of candidates qualifying in each subject

Overall performance trend of candidates in that session