What Does the 5-Digit Number on Indian Trains Actually Mean?

When you are travelling on a train, you will almost always see a 5-digit number on your ticket, on the display board at the railway station and on the front and sides of the train. For example, you may see numbers such as 12001, 12951 or 12627. These numbers are not selected in a random fashion. They are used by Indian Railways to identify different train services. There is an interesting story behind these five-digit numbers, however. The first number may provide some clues as to the kind of train and the second number or numbers used to identify the train. When Did Indian Railways Start Using Five-Digit Train Numbers? Previously, Indian Railways had a four-digit numbering system for long-distance passenger trains. This system was used since 1989. However, with the coming of more and more trains, the four-digit system was no longer adequate. Hence, as of December 20, 2010 Indian Railways introduced a 5-digit train numbering system.

The new system would enable the realisation of the vision of capturing all train services like suburban, special train etc. in the railway computer system, and would facilitate monitoring and providing train information. What Does the First Digit of a Train Number Mean? The first digit is the easiest part to understand. It broadly tells us what type of train service it is. First Digit Type of Train 0 Special trains, such as holiday and festival specials 1 Long-distance Express, Mail and Superfast services 2 Long-distance trains when the 1-series numbers are exhausted 3 Kolkata suburban trains 4 Suburban trains in areas such as Chennai, Delhi and other metropolitan areas 5 Passenger trains with conventional coaches 6 MEMU trains 7 DMU/DEMU and railcar services 8 Reserved in the original numbering scheme 9 Mumbai-area suburban trains

This classification is based on the system of 5 digit numbering of the Railway Board. If you see a train number starting with 0, then it's a good clue that it is a special service. Likewise a series of 6 is indicative of a MEMU service and 7 represents a DMU/DEMU or railcar service. What Do the Other Digits Mean? For long-distance trains, especially those beginning with 0, 1 or 2, the remaining digits are connected with the railway zone, division and train's numbering series. The second digit, in particular, is used as a zonal identifier in these series. Digit Railway Zone/Group Used in the Numbering Scheme 0 Konkan Railway 1 Central, West Central and North Central Railway 2 Used for Superfast and certain other categories; the next digit generally gives the zone 3 Eastern and East Central Railway 4 Northern, North Central and North Western Railway 5 North Eastern and Northeast Frontier Railway 6 Southern and South Western Railway 7 South Central and South Western Railway 8 South Eastern and East Coast Railway 9 Western, North Western and West Central Railway

Why Was the Five-Digit System Needed? The main reason was simple: Indian Railways needed more numbers. The old four-digit system had become insufficient for the growing number of passenger services. The new five-digit system was designed to cover different types of trains, including: Regular passenger trains

Long-distance trains

Suburban trains

Holiday and festival specials

MEMU services

DMU/DEMU services

Other passenger-carrying services It also helped railway computer systems such as the Passenger Reservation System and other information systems handle train numbers more efficiently. Why Did Many Old Train Numbers Get a '1' in Front? Indian Railways wanted the transition to be as seamless as possible when the new system was introduced. The Railways just appended the '1' to the old four-digit number for many of the old long-distance services.