What is AEBAS? Know How it Works and Why it Matters

The Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System was introduced in Central Government offices to modernise the attendance method. It is a new system in the Central Government based on the Digital India initiative.

The system facilitates Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance of the central government employees at the workplace, which replaces paper-based attendance registers and ensures accuracy in attendance.

Employees no longer need to sign the register manually by using their Aadhaar identification and instead mark their attendance biomedically through fingerprint, iris or facial biometrics. This ensures transparency and eliminates proxy attendance. It serves as a system that works in Real time. Thus, the attendance can now be digitalized where there is no room for error. The main objective of the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System to maintain discipline at the workplace.