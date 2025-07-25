Who was the American Engineer that invented the Microwave Oven? Check its History and Impact

The groundbreaking invention of the microwave oven changed the landscape of domestic cooking after its unexpected discovery in the mid-20th century. An electric oven that uses electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range to heat and cook food is called a microwave oven, or just microwave. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics , it is estimated that over 90% of U.S. households now own a microwave oven, highlighting its broad use and essential function in day-to-day lives. This was made possible by the unexpected and unintentional exploration of an American engineer. Read on to know who is the inventor of microwave ovens, when was the microwave invented and its impact globally.

Percy Spencer was an electrical engineer, physicist and inventor who came to be known as the 'inventor of the microwave oven'. He was born in Howland, Maine, in 1894. Spencer was a self-taught engineer who joined Raytheon Company in 1925, as the chief of the power tube division. He had his expertise lay in magnetron tube design and manufacturing, which was a crucial component in radar technology during World War II. The discovery of the microwave oven was entirely accidental, as Spencer was conducting a new active radar set experiment. He developed and patented the world's first commercial microwave oven, called the "Radarange", which was first sold in 1947.

When was the Microwave Oven invented?

The accidental discovery that led to the microwave oven occurred in 1945. While working on a magnetron, Percy Spencer noticed that a candy bar in his pocket had melted. Intrigued, he then tried popping corn kernels, which quickly popped, followed by an egg, which exploded due to the rapid internal heating. Recognizing the potential of this phenomenon, Spencer and his team at Raytheon began experimenting further. The first commercially available microwave oven, named the "Radarange," was introduced by Raytheon in 1947. This large, expensive unit was initially marketed for commercial use. The first widely available domestic model followed in 1955, marking when the microwave was truly invented for home use.