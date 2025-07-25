Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
How Well Do You Know the Founding Fathers of the U.S.? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

The US Founding Fathers were pivotal leaders who established American independence and democracy. They drafted key documents like the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Prominent figures include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Alexander Hamilton. Their contributions in military leadership, political thought, legal frameworks, and diplomacy continue to influence American democracy, law, and society, forming the cornerstone of the nation's history.

The United States' Founding father was a group of influential leaders who played a central role in establishing the country's independence and shaping its democratic foundation. These people had an important role in preparing major documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Statistics such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Alexander Hamilton are among the most recognized founding fathers. 

He contributed through military leadership, political views, legal structures, and diplomacy. His collective vision helped define freedom, personal rights, and the principles of the representative government. Even today, his views affect American democracy, law, and society. His legacy remains the cornerstone of American history.

Check Out: Who were the Founding Fathers of the U.S.? Check Key Figures and Details

1. Who is known as the "Father of the Constitution"?

A) George Washington
 B) Benjamin Franklin
 C) James Madison
 D) Thomas Jefferson

Correct Answer: James Madison
Explanation: James Madison played a key role in drafting and promoting the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, earning him the title "Father of the Constitution."

2. Which founding father wrote the Declaration of Independence?

A) Alexander Hamilton
 B) John Adams
 C) Thomas Jefferson
 D) George Mason

Correct Answer: Thomas Jefferson
Explanation: Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

3. Who was the first Secretary of the Treasury of the United States?

A) Benjamin Franklin
 B) Alexander Hamilton
 C) Thomas Jefferson
 D) John Hancock

Correct Answer: Alexander Hamilton
Explanation: Alexander Hamilton served as the first Secretary of the Treasury and was instrumental in shaping the U.S. financial system.

4. Who is known for his famous “Join or Die” political cartoon?

A) James Madison
 B) Thomas Paine
 C) Benjamin Franklin
 D) Samuel Adams

Correct Answer: Benjamin Franklin
Explanation: Benjamin Franklin created the "Join or Die" cartoon in 1754 to encourage colonial unity.

5. Which founding father was also a renowned inventor and diplomat?

A) George Washington
 B) John Jay
 C) Benjamin Franklin
 D) James Monroe

Correct Answer: Benjamin Franklin
Explanation: Benjamin Franklin was a scientist, inventor, and diplomat who played a key role in gaining French support during the Revolutionary War.

6. Who was the first President of the United States?

A) John Adams
 B) George Washington
 C) Thomas Jefferson
 D) James Madison

Correct Answer: George Washington
Explanation: George Washington became the first President of the United States in 1789 and served two terms.

7. Which founding father strongly opposed the Constitution until a Bill of Rights was added?

A) Patrick Henry
 B) Alexander Hamilton
 C) Benjamin Franklin
 D) George Washington

Correct Answer: Patrick Henry
Explanation: Patrick Henry feared a strong central government and insisted on adding a Bill of Rights to protect individual liberties.

8. Who was the main author of the Federalist Papers along with Madison and Jay?

A) Thomas Jefferson
 B) Alexander Hamilton
 C) George Mason
 D) John Adams

Correct Answer: Alexander Hamilton
Explanation: Alexander Hamilton wrote the majority of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays supporting the ratification of the Constitution.

9. Who was the second President of the United States?

A) George Washington
 B) James Madison
 C) Thomas Jefferson
 D) John Adams

Correct Answer: John Adams
Explanation: John Adams served as Vice President under George Washington and became the second U.S. President in 1797.

10. Which founding father authored the influential pamphlet Common Sense?

A) Thomas Paine
 B) James Monroe
 C) John Hancock
 D) Samuel Adams

Correct Answer: Thomas Paine
Explanation: Thomas Paine’s Common Sense powerfully argued for American independence and helped sway public opinion during the Revolution.

