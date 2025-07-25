How Well Do You Know the Founding Fathers of the U.S.? Check Quiz Question and Answer with Facts

The United States' Founding father was a group of influential leaders who played a central role in establishing the country's independence and shaping its democratic foundation. These people had an important role in preparing major documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. Statistics such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, and Alexander Hamilton are among the most recognized founding fathers. He contributed through military leadership, political views, legal structures, and diplomacy. His collective vision helped define freedom, personal rights, and the principles of the representative government. Even today, his views affect American democracy, law, and society. His legacy remains the cornerstone of American history.

Check Out: Who were the Founding Fathers of the U.S.? Check Key Figures and Details 1. Who is known as the "Father of the Constitution"? A) George Washington

B) Benjamin Franklin

C) James Madison

D) Thomas Jefferson Correct Answer: James Madison

Explanation: James Madison played a key role in drafting and promoting the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, earning him the title "Father of the Constitution." 2. Which founding father wrote the Declaration of Independence? A) Alexander Hamilton

B) John Adams

C) Thomas Jefferson

D) George Mason Correct Answer: Thomas Jefferson

Explanation: Thomas Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. 3. Who was the first Secretary of the Treasury of the United States? A) Benjamin Franklin

B) Alexander Hamilton

C) Thomas Jefferson

D) John Hancock

Correct Answer: Alexander Hamilton

Explanation: Alexander Hamilton served as the first Secretary of the Treasury and was instrumental in shaping the U.S. financial system. 4. Who is known for his famous “Join or Die” political cartoon? A) James Madison

B) Thomas Paine

C) Benjamin Franklin

D) Samuel Adams Correct Answer: Benjamin Franklin

Explanation: Benjamin Franklin created the "Join or Die" cartoon in 1754 to encourage colonial unity. 5. Which founding father was also a renowned inventor and diplomat? A) George Washington

B) John Jay

C) Benjamin Franklin

D) James Monroe Correct Answer: Benjamin Franklin

Explanation: Benjamin Franklin was a scientist, inventor, and diplomat who played a key role in gaining French support during the Revolutionary War. 6. Who was the first President of the United States?

A) John Adams

B) George Washington

C) Thomas Jefferson

D) James Madison Correct Answer: George Washington

Explanation: George Washington became the first President of the United States in 1789 and served two terms. 7. Which founding father strongly opposed the Constitution until a Bill of Rights was added? A) Patrick Henry

B) Alexander Hamilton

C) Benjamin Franklin

D) George Washington Correct Answer: Patrick Henry

Explanation: Patrick Henry feared a strong central government and insisted on adding a Bill of Rights to protect individual liberties. 8. Who was the main author of the Federalist Papers along with Madison and Jay? A) Thomas Jefferson

B) Alexander Hamilton

C) George Mason

D) John Adams Correct Answer: Alexander Hamilton

Explanation: Alexander Hamilton wrote the majority of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays supporting the ratification of the Constitution.