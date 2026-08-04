CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
Check out CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for board exam 2026-27. Students can find a PDF link to access a deatiled syllabus.The syllabus can be utilized to prepare for the upcoming board exams. It details, latest curriculum, course structure, and paper design to develop subject understanding.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is available to check for the 2026-27 academic year. Elements of Business is a 100 Mark elective paper. The paper tests basic understanding of the business, it’s different elements such as variance in stock market, selling and distribution, retail trade, communication in business etc. By studying the paper, students will be able form a standard understanding of how small and large scall business in private or public sector functions.
In order to help student for board preparation, we have provided an outline of the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus. Along with the direct link to download the PDF. Read further to access the syllabus details.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights
Check out the CBSE Class 10 syllabus exam details for the 2026-27 session shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Examination
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Subject
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Elements of Business
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Subject Code
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154
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory:
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70 Marks
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Practical/Project
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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www.cbse.gov.in
CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Marks Distribution
As per the CBSE board, for Class 10 Elements of Business is divided into six units. It details essential elements like Joint Stock Company, Selling, Sources of Business Finance etc. Students can check out unit-wise marks-disrtibution shared below in the table.
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Unit
|Content
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Marks
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I
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Joint Stock Company
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10
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II
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Sources of Business Finance
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10
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III
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Communication in Business Organisations
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15
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IV
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Selling and Distribution
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15
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V
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Large Scale Retail Trade
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10
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VI
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Selling
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10
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Practical/Project
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30
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Total
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100
CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF
The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is of 100 marks in which 70 marks is assigned for Theory part. The theory paper tests fundamental concepts of business, such as understanding of private and public stocks, selling and distribution, forms of large scale retails trade etc. Check the outline of the syllabus shared below.
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Units
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Contents
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I
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Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features
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II
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Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.
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III
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Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone
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IV
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Selling and Distribution
(a) Concept of purchase and sale
(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System
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V
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Large Scale Retail Trade
(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet
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VI
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Selling
(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance
(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques
(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising
Guidelines for Practicals
Students appearing for the exam must check out essential guidelines for practicals shared by the CBSE board. As per the board guidelines, students have to submit a project work or chart of 20-30 pages, it can be handwritten. The project work will be assessed based on the shared parameter:
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Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
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Viva (10 Marks)
Check the complete CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 from the download link provided below:
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus aims to strengthen the root unnderstanding of Business. Students who have chosen this elective paper can practice the paper by utilizing the free study materials provided by the board. The study material such as syllabus, sample paper, previous year question papers can be accessed from the official CBSE website.
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