CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is available to check for the 2026-27 academic year. Elements of Business is a 100 Mark elective paper. The paper tests basic understanding of the business, it’s different elements such as variance in stock market, selling and distribution, retail trade, communication in business etc. By studying the paper, students will be able form a standard understanding of how small and large scall business in private or public sector functions. In order to help student for board preparation, we have provided an outline of the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus. Along with the direct link to download the PDF. Read further to access the syllabus details. CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights

Check out the CBSE Class 10 syllabus exam details for the 2026-27 session shared below. Particulars Description Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Examination Subject Elements of Business Subject Code 154 Total Marks 100 Marks Theory: 70 Marks Practical/Project 30 Marks Exam Duration 3 Hours Official Website www.cbse.gov.in CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Marks Distribution As per the CBSE board, for Class 10 Elements of Business is divided into six units. It details essential elements like Joint Stock Company, Selling, Sources of Business Finance etc. Students can check out unit-wise marks-disrtibution shared below in the table. Unit Content Marks I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 Practical/Project 30 Total 100

CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is of 100 marks in which 70 marks is assigned for Theory part. The theory paper tests fundamental concepts of business, such as understanding of private and public stocks, selling and distribution, forms of large scale retails trade etc. Check the outline of the syllabus shared below. Units Contents I Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features II Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds. III Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone IV Selling and Distribution (a) Concept of purchase and sale (b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System V Large Scale Retail Trade (a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet VI Selling (a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance (b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques (c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising