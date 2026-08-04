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CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 15:49 IST

Check out CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus for board exam 2026-27. Students can find a PDF link to access a deatiled syllabus.The syllabus can be utilized to prepare for the upcoming board exams. It details, latest curriculum, course structure, and paper design to develop subject understanding.  

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus For Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: CBSE (The Central Board of Secondary Education) Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is available to check for the 2026-27 academic year. Elements of Business is a 100 Mark elective paper. The paper tests basic understanding of the business, it’s different elements such as variance in stock market, selling and distribution, retail trade, communication in business etc. By studying the paper, students will be able form a standard understanding of how small and large scall business in private or public sector functions. 

In order to help student for board preparation, we have provided an outline of the CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus. Along with the direct link to download the PDF. Read further to access the syllabus details.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: Key Highlights 

Check out the CBSE Class 10 syllabus exam details for the 2026-27 session shared below. 

Particulars

Description

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Examination

Subject

Elements of Business

Subject Code

154

Total Marks

100 Marks

Theory:

70 Marks

Practical/Project

30 Marks 

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Official Website 

www.cbse.gov.in 

CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Marks Distribution

As per the CBSE board, for Class 10 Elements of Business is divided into six units. It details essential elements like Joint Stock Company, Selling, Sources of Business Finance etc. Students can check out unit-wise marks-disrtibution shared below in the table. 

Unit

  Content

Marks 

I

Joint Stock Company

10

II

Sources of Business Finance

10

III

Communication in Business Organisations

15

IV 

Selling and Distribution

15

V

Large Scale Retail Trade

10

VI

Selling

10
 

Practical/Project

30
 

Total

100

CBSE Class 10 Elements Of Business Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF 

The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus is of 100 marks in which 70 marks is assigned for Theory part. The theory paper tests fundamental concepts of business, such as understanding of private and public stocks, selling and distribution, forms of large scale retails trade etc. Check the outline of the syllabus shared below. 

Units

Contents

I

Joint Stock Company Private and Public company: meaning and features

II

Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.

III

Communication in Business Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone

IV

Selling and Distribution 

(a) Concept of purchase and sale 

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System

V

Large Scale Retail Trade 

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops (b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI

Selling 

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance 

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques 

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising 

Guidelines for Practicals

Students appearing for the exam must check out essential guidelines for practicals shared by the CBSE board. As per the board guidelines, students have to submit a project work or chart of 20-30 pages, it can be handwritten. The project work will be assessed based on the shared parameter: 

  • Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks) 

  • Viva (10 Marks) 

Check the complete CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 from the download link provided below: 

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2026-27 PDF 

The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business syllabus aims to strengthen the root unnderstanding of Business. Students who have chosen this elective paper can practice the paper by utilizing the free study materials provided by the board. The study material such as syllabus, sample paper, previous year question papers can be accessed from the official CBSE website. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 15:49 IST

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