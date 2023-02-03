HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply Extended, Check Extended Date, Other Details Here

Haryana Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the extended dates and other details from the article below.

The Haryana Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. Candidates can check the details related to HPSC Medical Officer Last Date Extended from the official notification available on the official website of HPSC i.e., hpsc.gov.in

The last date to apply for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 which was earlier 1st February 2023 has now been extended to 6th February 2023.

The application procedure of the HPSC Recruitment 2023 for the post of Medical officer (HCMS-I) in ESI Health care, Labour Department, Haryana commenced from 12th January 2023 for as many as 120 vacancies.

Now Additional chief secretary to Government of Haryana, Labour Department has revised the bifurcation of the post and now there are a total of 147 posts.

HPSC Medical Officer Last Date Extended Official Notification

Revised Bifurcation of HPSC Medical Officer Vacancies 2023

Categories Number of Posts General 86 SC of Haryana 40 BC-A of Haryana 17 BC-B of Haryana 7 EWS of Haryana 17 Total 167 ESM General 06 ESM SC 06 ESM BC-A 04 ESM BC-B 02 PwBD 13

HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualifications

Candidates with a degree in Medicine and Surgery are eligible to apply for this post.

HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 22 to 35 years are eligible to apply for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023

HPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Procedure

We have shared a step-by-step guide on how to apply online for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment. However, candidates can also go through the official notification of HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment from the direct link shared below for detailed information.

HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment Official Notification

How to apply for the HPSC Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission i.e., hpsc.gov.in On the home page there will be an option as “Advertisement” click on that link. Under the advertisement section candidates will get the direct link to apply for HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment Candidates may click on the Apply Now link available in front of the post advertisements. Now candidates need to fill all the required information and then pay the application fee and click on submit button. At the end take out the printout of the application form and keep the hard copy for future reference.

The last date to apply is 6th February 2023 and candidates must check all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria before applying for the HPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2023. The applicants must apply as soon as possible before the extended deadline to avoid the last moment rush.